An Amado man was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter nearly three years after he struck and killed a Rio Rico man while driving drunk on Interstate 19.
On Sept. 29, 2019, Jesus Joseph Jimenez was driving north on the interstate near Palo Parado Road, according to a pre-sentence report from Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Court documents state that Jimenez’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz, struck a Ford Ranger driven by 58-year-old Tomas Lopez. The Ranger crashed into a pillar beneath the Palo Parado Bridge. Jimenez stopped and exited his own vehicle, and a third vehicle struck Jimenez’s Chevy, resulting in a second crash.
Lopez was pronounced dead shortly after the first collision.
Jimenez, now 29, pleaded guilty and acknowledged that he “took the life of someone innocent,” according to a pre-sentence report from the Santa Cruz County Probation Office.
According to the report, Jimenez and another witness told investigators they had gone to a nightclub in Nogales, Sonora, where Jimenez said he’d consumed beer and an unknown number of shots. In the early hours of Sept. 29, 2019, Jimenez said, he and the witness were driving back to Sahuarita when Jimenez fell asleep at the wheel.
Court documents reported that Jimenez’s vehicle was traveling 96 mph at the time of the crash; Lopez’s vehicle was traveling at 62.9 mph.
Shortly after the deadly first collision, state troopers administered a portable breath test on Jimenez, who had a blood alcohol concentration of .144 percent – well above the legal limit of 0.8 percent for driving.
Jimenez, along with the second witness, were released from medical care with no visible injuries, according to the court document.
The driver of the third vehicle was treated on scene and did not sustain injuries.
Jimenez pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony count of manslaughter and was sentenced on June 6 by Judge Thomas Fink. The judge gave him credit for 24 days served prior to sentencing.