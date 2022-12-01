In the early hours of Thanksgiving morning, a caller contacted the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office from Northwest Medical Center in Tucson.
A patient had entered the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the caller, and said he’d been shot in Washington Camp, a popular outdoor recreation area south of Harshaw in the Patagonia Mountains, the previous Sunday.
The alleged shooting incident remains under investigation, according to Commander Gerardo Castillo of the Sheriff’s Office.
“And then, three days later, (the patient) became a suspect,” Castillo added during an interview on Tuesday.
At some point after the leaving the Tucson hospital, the patient allegedly attacked his brother with a machete, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 27, a caller at the Pilot Travel Center in Rio Rico contacted sheriff’s dispatch at around 1:15 a.m. According to the caller, a 37-year-old man had walked into the Pilot; the man, who was using crutches, asked someone to call 911, saying he’d gotten “beat up with a machete” by a family member.
The family member was still on the premises, he said.
The purported victim, Castillo confirmed, was reportedly bleeding from one of his hands.
Castillo said the man was treated by medics on site, and then transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he received further aid. Sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect, including at his home, but had not yet located him as of Tuesday afternoon.
It’s not entirely clear whether the Nov. 24 shooting incident and Nov. 27 stabbing incident are connected. No arrest has been made for either incident, according to Castillo.