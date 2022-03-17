Police in Washington state say they have identified a man who died of accidental electrocution in Nogales in 2016 as the perpetrator in a 26-year-old homicide.
In a news release issued March 11, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said they had identified Douglas Keith Krohne as the killer of 61-year-old Patricia Barnes, who was shot twice in the head and left naked on the side of a roadway. Her body was found on Aug. 25, 1995.
The murder went unsolved, and 21 years later, Krohne was apparently living in Nogales.
Then on Sept. 30, 2016, Krohne attempted to prop up a tall metal pole in the Bird Hill Mobile Home Park, possibly for use as a television antenna, the Nogales Police Department said at the time. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the metal pole touched a power line and caused a high-powered electric discharge, striking the man and killing him at the scene," the department said in a news release.
Krohne was 54 at the time of his death and NPD identified him as a native of Montana.
In 2018, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reopened the investigation into Barnes’ murder as part of renewed focus on cold cases, the office said. As part of that renewed investigation, detectives submitted physical evidence to the Washington State Crime Lab, as well as two private labs, for DNA analysis.
The work by one of the labs included both forensic genome sequencing and forensic genealogy – the latter of which involves searching genealogical databases to find the relatives of a known DNA profile. In December 2021, the lab gave investigators the name of a potential source of the suspect DNA.
Acting on this information, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office tracked Krohne to Nogales. Working with NPD and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, they learned that their suspect, Krohne, had died of accidental causes in 2016.
The medical examiner provided the investigators with a genetic sample taken from Krohne’s autopsy, and on Feb. 7, 2022, the Washington State Crime Lab confirmed that Krohne’s DNA matched the suspect DNA in Barnes’ murder.
According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Krohne had previous addresses in the vicinity of the crime, as well as an extensive criminal history in Washington state.
In its news release, the Sheriff’s Office said members of Barnes’ family were “shocked” at the news that a killer had been found and “very grateful” for a resolution to the case.