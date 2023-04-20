A man with a complicated past in Santa Cruz County was sentenced by a federal judge in Alaska to 14 years in prison for his role as the head of a drug trafficking organization that authorities say stretched from Alaska to Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Rene Alejandro Pompa-Villa, a 41-year-old Mexican citizen, had pleaded guilty to continuing a criminal enterprise and money laundering conspiracy prior to his April 11 sentencing.
“From 2016 through October 2020, Pompa-Villa, the leader of the organization, regularly mailed large amounts of drugs to distributors throughout the country, including mailing parcels to drug dealers in Anchorage, and deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars of drug proceeds into various bank accounts,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska said in a news release.
During the nearly three-year investigation, law enforcement officers seized about six kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of methamphetamine and four kilograms of fentanyl sent through the mail, the release said.
Pompa-Villa and an Alaska-based drug distributor were indicted in April 2021 along with eight other alleged members of the enterprise located in Anchorage, San Diego, and Tucson. Records from U.S. District Court in Arizona show that Pompa was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Tucson on April 7, 2021. A week later, a federal magistrate ordered that he be transported to Alaska to face charges there.
Of the 10 co-conspirators, six have been convicted and sentenced. Three more, including Christopher Pompa-Villa, are awaiting sentencing, while the 10th, Victor Pompa-Villa, remains at large.
Federal and Arizona state court records say that Rene Pompa-Villa, who was born in Nogales, Sonora, was brought illegally to Nogales, Ariz. as a child. He graduated from Rio Rico High School in 2000 and has three U.S. citizen children, according to the files.
On Oct. 16, 2015, Pompa-Villa was sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to a year of prison after he pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony drug-smuggling offense.
Court records show that on Sept. 23, 2013, federal agents were conducting surveillance on a home in Rio Rico that was suspected of being a stash house for drugs when they saw a man leave in a pickup truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the truck at Kilometer 22 on Interstate 19 and the driver produced a license identifying him as Mario Rodriguez Abelo. Court records show that Pompa-Villa had illegally obtained an Arizona driver’s license in that name a month before his arrest.
When the deputy spotted two bundles of marijuana in the truck, Pompa-Villa tried to flee, but was caught and arrested.
Following his arrest in Santa Cruz County, Pompa-Villa was charged in federal court with illegal re-entry; it turned out he had been deported from the United States through California in 2010 following a drug-trafficking conviction. On Aug. 25, 2015, a judge at U.S. District Court in Tucson sentenced him to two years and seven months in prison for that offense.
After serving those sentences, Pompa-Villa was presumably deported again, before returning to the United States and getting arrested in April 2021 in relation to the Alaska case.
As he awaited resolution of his case in Alaska, Pompa-Villa asked Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink to expunge his 2015 conviction in the marijuana case. “It’s very difficult to get employment when you have a drug conviction,” Pompa-Villa told the judge during a hearing in August 2022 that he attended telephonically from a detention center in Alaska.
Pompa-Villa wasn’t eligible for expungement, a process available to people with criminal convictions involving small amounts of marijuana. But Fink noted that Arizona law offers an alternative process known as a “set aside,” and he said the County Attorney’s Office had not objected to setting aside the conviction.
Anyone who has been convicted of a state criminal offense in Arizona and completed all the terms of their punishment can ask a judge to set aside the judgement in their case. If granted, the case record remains in the public sphere and can still be used as a prior conviction if the person gets into criminal trouble again. However, the case record will include a notation that the conviction has been set aside.
Fink ended the hearing by setting aside Pompa-Villa’s 2015 conviction in Santa Cruz County. That move has no effect on Pompa-Villa’s federal convictions in California, Tucson, and now, Alaska.