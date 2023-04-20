A man with a complicated past in Santa Cruz County was sentenced by a federal judge in Alaska to 14 years in prison for his role as the head of a drug trafficking organization that authorities say stretched from Alaska to Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Rene Alejandro Pompa-Villa, a 41-year-old Mexican citizen, had pleaded guilty to continuing a criminal enterprise and money laundering conspiracy prior to his April 11 sentencing.



