A 56-year-old man convicted of the second-degree murder of his wife in Nogales in 1989 brought his case back to court last month, asking that a judge set aside his conviction.
Silvestre Leon Inzunza, who completed his 20-year prison term in October 2010, cited his professional goals as his reasoning behind his latest petition.
“I’m in the process of getting my license for opening my own business, a truck driver business,” Inzunza said during his Feb. 10 hearing at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, adding that one of the requirements for obtaining his license from the Arizona Department of Public Safety includes having a clean criminal record.
Having his conviction set aside would not expunge or completely erase the conviction from his record, but rather clarify that a judge set aside the conviction after Inzunza successfully completed the sentence imposed by the court.
But county prosecutor Liliana Ortega asked Judge Thomas Fink to deny the defendant’s motion, arguing that the crime at hand was much too serious and naturally came with “collateral consequences.”
“We commend people of, after a felony conviction, leading lawful, abiding lives,” Ortega said. “But there are some cases that just should not be set aside, in our opinion, and killing your wife is one of those cases.”
If the judge were to set aside Inzunza’s conviction, Ortega told the NI, it might give him more flexibility when listing his felony convictions on job applications or certifications.
“It’s possible that if he applied for a job or if a person applies for a certification, some people choose not to disclose that they’ve been convicted of an offense,” Ortega said, adding that it could then have some benefits for the defendant.
Under advisement
Inzunza’s conviction, according to court documents, stems from the June 3, 1989 incident in which he fatally shot his wife Maritza Duran Inzunza in the Safeway parking lot, which was then located on the first block of Terrace Avenue.
According to Duran’s friend, a witness cited in court documents, Duran had agreed to meet Inzunza at the Safeway parking lot in an attempt to convince him to sign divorce papers.
Other witnesses reported that the two stood in the parking lot, arguing and shouting at each other for several minutes. When Duran presented the manila envelope that contained the divorce papers, Duran’s friend reported, Inzunza pulled out a gun and shot her, then fled the scene.
Inzunza was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail on June 4, 1989 for first-degree murder, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder the following August.
Former Superior Court Judge Jose Lerma imposed the maximum available sentence of 20 years in prison.
During an interview with authorities, court documents show, Inzunza admitted he bought the weapon earlier the same day he killed Duran, but initially planned to kill himself since he was upset because he didn’t want a divorce.
“All I can say is I have a lot of remorse and I’ve been thinking a lot about what I have done,” Inzunza said in court last month. “It was a big mistake back then, and hopefully, someday my wife’s family can forgive me for all this.”
After listening to arguments from both sides on Feb. 10, Judge Fink said he would take the matter under advisement, as his knowledge on the case was too limited to make an immediate decision.
“Obviously, this is the most serious crime that can be committed,” Fink said, agreeing with Ortega that Inzunza’s actions had collateral consequences.
But Fink added that he would also consider the fact that Inzunza has served “a significant sentence” and is trying to get his “life back in order to be a productive person.”