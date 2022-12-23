A man who shot an acquaintance, then survived a self-inflicted gunshot to the head during an incident at his Nogales apartment in January, was sentenced Monday to 10.5 years in a state mental hospital.
Jeffrey David Boyer, 46, was remanded to the jurisdiction of the Arizona Psychiatric Security Review Board by Judge Thomas Fink during a hearing at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Boyer had previously pleaded guilty but insane to one count of attempted second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony that was classified as a dangerous offense.
Boyer had served 328 days in custody prior to Monday’s sentencing. However, he was not given credit for the time served since he was being sentenced to treatment rather than prison, and no treatment had yet occurred.
According to a pre-sentence report filed by the Adult Probation Department, the victim in the case told police investigators that he and Boyer had been drinking beer all day at Boyer’s apartment on Jan. 16. He said he saw Boyer mixing medication with his beer, and said Boyer became increasingly aggressive, saying at one point that he wanted to kill his ex.
The victim said that when he told Boyer that he was going to leave, Boyer told him that he would stab him if he tried to go, and pulled out a knife. The victim said he grabbed an empty beer bottle in case he needed to defend himself, and Boyer responded by grabbing a beer bottle of his own and hitting himself over the head with it.
As the victim moved toward the door, he said, he saw Boyer walking toward his gun safe. Then he heard the sound of the safe code being entered on a keypad.
As the victim started to get in his car, Boyer walked out of the apartment with the gun and ordered him back inside. When the victim said no, he said, he heard the gun fire and a bullet struck him in the stomach.
As he started to run, he could hear Boyer continue to shoot at him.
Crime scene
The Nogales Police Department was alerted to the situation at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. It was the victim himself who called 911 as he was fleeing the assault.
“The caller stated to 911 he had been shot and was possibly still with the person who shot him, who he identified as ‘David,’” the pre-sentence report says.
When NPD officers arrived at the apartment complex at the north end of town, they found two males with signs of gunshot trauma lying on the ground.
“One male, later identified as Jeffrey David Boyer, was lying on his side with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun near his left hand,” the pre-sentence report says. “He appeared to have gunshot trauma to his head.”
When an officer approached to take the gun away, Boyer slumped completely to the ground.
The officer then went to assist a sheriff’s deputy who had arrived at the scene and began rendering aid to the other male, the 911 caller, approximately 25-30 feet away from Boyer. The man had obvious signs of trauma to his abdomen and right thigh, according to the report.
At one point, Boyer regained consciousness and reportedly became combative. So the officers handcuffed him.
Boyer was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tucson, and one of the responding NPD officers rode with him. The officer took photographs of Boyer’s wounds, and according to the pre-sentence report, appeared to show an entry wound in his lower right earlobe and an exit wound just above his right eyebrow.
His victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then flown by helicopter to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.
Officers who secured the scene at the apartment complex reportedly found evidence matching the victim’s description of the events: empty bottles of beer and an open safe containing loaded magazines and holsters in the apartment, and two vehicles with gunshot damage in the parking lot. They also recovered a Cobra .380 caliber handgun.
On Jan. 25, Boyer was discharged from the hospital, taken into NPD custody and booked into the county jail.
Mental evaluations
Boyer did not speak at his sentencing hearing, other than to confirm his name and tell the judge his date of birth.
He reportedly did not mention his crime during a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer on Dec. 7, but “provided all other information and appeared genuine in his answers,” the report states.
According to the pre-sentence report, Boyer told the officer that he had heard voices since he was a teenager, but anti-depressive medication seemed to help. He reportedly said he had never attended outpatient treatment for his issues.
A minute entry from a hearing on Boyer’s case on Aug. 8 states that a doctor who had evaluated him “believes the defendant was affected by a mental disease or defect of such severity that the defendant did not know the criminal act was wrong at the time of the crime.” At that point, the judge ordered a competency evaluation of Boyer.
A minute entry from a follow-up hearing on Oct. 5 reported that the competency report had been filed the previous month. Acting on that report, and with no objection from the defense, the judge found that Boyer was now competent to participate in further proceedings in his case. Boyer subsequently pleaded guilty during a hearing on Nov. 7.
Boyer’s victim, who did not attend the sentencing hearing, reportedly told the probation officer on Dec. 12 that he had undergone three surgeries as a result of the shooting. He said he felt better now, but was under doctor’s orders not to lift heavy objects, which had made it hard for him to find work.
The victim said he had talked with his priest about the incident and Boyer’s potential to have hurt others, and the priest had provided some helpful perspective: “He told me to look at it that I had saved someone else from the same type of trauma,” he reportedly said.