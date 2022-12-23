2800 N Grand (copy)

Caution tape stretches across an area at 2800 N. Grand Avenue on Monday morning, Jan. 17, after two men were discovered in the area with gunshot wounds the night before. This week, the man who authorities say shot his friend and then shot himself was sentenced to 10.5 years in the state mental hospital.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

A man who shot an acquaintance, then survived a self-inflicted gunshot to the head during an incident at his Nogales apartment in January, was sentenced Monday to 10.5 years in a state mental hospital.

Jeffrey David Boyer, 46, was remanded to the jurisdiction of the Arizona Psychiatric Security Review Board by Judge Thomas Fink during a hearing at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Boyer had previously pleaded guilty but insane to one count of attempted second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony that was classified as a dangerous offense.



