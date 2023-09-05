Marie

Marie Fordney, executive director of the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center, in a file photo taken last August. Among other resources, the center offers training for mandatory reporters – individuals who are required by state law to report suspicions of child abuse.  

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On June 8, a former Rio Rico High School student filed a notice of claim against the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, detailing years of sexual abuse and harassment from former teacher Joseph Edward Ellison.

The notice of claim – the first step in a lawsuit against the district – was not filed against Ellison himself, who’d already pleaded guilty to two criminal assault charges in 2022. Instead, the claim placed additional blame on SCVUSD leadership, alleging that district administrators had failed their duty as mandated reporters, enabling Ellison’s actions.



