Matt Mandel, vice-president of finance and legal for the Rio Rico-based produce distributor SunFed, was named Member of the Year by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.
The award was announced during the FPAA’s annual meeting, held Nov. 1 in Nogales.
The FPAA’s Member of the Year is nominated by the organization’s members and is defined as “someone who goes above and beyond in working for the betterment of the industry and its membership.”
In a news release, the FPAA said Mandel has worked in the produce industry for 11 years and has served on the Arizona Governors Rural Business Development Advisory Council, as well as being a past chairman of the FPAA. He's currently a member of the International Fresh Produce Association’s Grower/Shipper Council and the board of directors at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County. He's also served on the FPAA committee guiding the efforts of the Trade Fellowship/Trade Practicum with the Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona.
“I’d like to dedicate this great honor to my peers at SunFed whose tireless work and flexibility have allowed me to dedicate time to working on behalf of the industry I love," Mandel said in the news release.
Lance Jungmeyer, FPAA president, was quoted in the news release as saying: “Matt sees trends, and he positions himself to contribute because he wants the best for his business, just like you want the best for your business. He figures, we’re all in this together, let’s roll up our sleeves.”