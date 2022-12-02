FPAA MOY

Matt Mandel, right, receives his award from Lance Jungmeyer, FPAA president.

 Contributed photo

Matt Mandel, vice-president of finance and legal for the Rio Rico-based produce distributor SunFed, was named Member of the Year by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

The award was announced during the FPAA’s annual meeting, held Nov. 1 in Nogales.



