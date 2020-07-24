Manuel "Manny" Ruiz

Age: 64

Residence: Nogales

Education: Nogales High School graduate, 1974; associate’s degree, Cochise College; certified public manager certificate, Arizona State University.

Work experience: Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, 19 years; manager of non-profit apartment complex United Church Village, 20 years; public works director for City of Nogales; safety officer for City of Nogales; USDA produce inspector; and El Parche, self-employed construction worker.

Community organizations/activities: Founding vice-chair for Greater Nogales and Santa Cruz County Port Authority; chairman for Government Affairs Committee Nogales-Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce; cook for Boys & Girls Club carne asada May event; governing board member for Nogales Unified School District, 22 years; National Association of Counties (NACo) board of directors, representing CSA; and vice-chair of the Immigration Task Force for NACo .

Learn more at: No social media, but you may contact me through my county email mruiz@santacruzcountyaz.gov.