Courthouse stock photo

A courtroom within the Santa Cruz County Courthouse. While some expungement cases for marijuana-related charges involve court hearings, others do not, according to Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Last fall, Jesse Lomeli left Tucson and drove an hour south to his hometown of Nogales. The goal, he said, was to help residents who had marijuana-related criminal charges.

In 2020, Arizona voters approved Proposition 207, a ballot measure that legalized small quantities of recreational marijuana. The following year, another statute from Prop. 207 went into effect, allowing certain individuals with cannabis-related charges to get their records expunged.

Ortega1

Judge Liliana Ortega overseeing the expungement requests filed at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.


Tags

The expungement process

Residents with certain, low-level marijuana-related criminal charges can start their expungement process online, according to Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega.

To access online forms, go to www.azcourts.gov/prop207, Ortega said.

After filling out the form, she added, the applicant should file it in the court where they live. If they’re petitioning to expunge a conviction, the applicant should submit the form to the court where they were convicted.

“An attorney could be helpful but it’s not required,” she said. “People can do this on their own.”

Load comments