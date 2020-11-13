A structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at a medical marijuana production complex in Amado, just south of the Pima-Santa Cruz county line, according to the Tubac Fire District.
Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero of TFD said firefighters were dispatched to the Amado Management, LLC facility at 2935 E. Frontage Rd. TFD requested mutual aid from the Green Valley and Rio Rico Fire districts, he said.
“The fire was out when Tubac Fire arrived on scene and it was contained to the area of origin,” Guerrero said. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”
He added that the amount of marijuana burned during the structure fire was still unknown as of Wednesday evening, but damages to the Butane system used to extract chemicals produced by the plants were estimated at about $250,000.
“There were no injuries to staff or fire personnel during this incident,” Guerrero said, adding: “No adverse effects were reported by anyone on scene.”