The Nature's AZ Medicine marijuana grow facility in Amado.

 Photo by Kevin Murphy

A medical marijuana grow facility in Amado has notified Santa Cruz and Pima counties that it is laying off 103 employees. 

Thursday’s notice from the owners of Nature’s AZ Medicine is required under the federal WARN Act, which provides employees with a 60-day notice before a mass layoff or plant closing. The employees’ last day is Oct. 24, according to a notice sent to officials in both counties. 

Stanley Danielson of Rio Rico flashes a peace sign Friday outside Nature's AZ Medicine. He was among 103 employees laid off last Thursday. They will work through Oct. 24.


