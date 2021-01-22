Sheriff David Hathaway appointed Mario Morales, currently a Nogales Police Department officer, as his second in command on Tuesday.
Hathaway said that Morales’ connections in the community as a Nogales native, along with his extensive law enforcement experience, will be key factors in helping him succeed in the new role.
“Most importantly, he shares my concept of local community policing with the goal of advancing the lives of the residents of our county,” Hathaway told the NI in an email on Wednesday. “He believes, like I do, in the idea of putting forth positive messages about the county we live in.”
Morales, a 1977 graduate of Nogales High School, began his law enforcement career in 1978 as a dispatcher for the Sheriff’s Office. He worked between the Sheriff’s Office and NPD for the following 10 years.
In 1988, Morales said, he took a hiatus from law enforcement to start his own business, Mario’s Produce, which operated for 10 years.
He returned to law enforcement in 1999, once again alternating his service between the Sheriff’s Office and NPD, where he’s now been serving for 13 years and holds the title of senior patrol officer.
Morales said he will serve his last day with NPD on Feb. 5, after which he will take on his new role at the Sheriff’s Office.
Speaking to the NI on Wednesday afternoon, he said his top priority was “working alongside Sheriff Hathaway to ensure public safety and serve the community.”
He added that he wanted to help make the Sheriff’s Office a “fun and enjoyable” place to work.
“I don’t claim to know everything. I know I learn something new everyday from somebody in the law enforcement community,” he said, adding that he hoped to share his more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with the younger staff.
“If they have any questions, they can come up and we’ll have an open-door policy,” Morales said.
Hathaway took office this month, replacing seven-term Sheriff Antonio Estrada, who retired at the end of 2020. Capt. Ruben Fuentes, who served as second-in-command for Estrada for approximately 13 years, stepped down on Jan. 8, leaving the spot open for Hathaway to fill.