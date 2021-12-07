Last Tuesday, Ricardo Romero and his daughters stood in line at the Mariposa Port of Entry.
Days before, the Nogales, Sonora family had crossed into the United States for a shopping trip in Tucson. But today was different: Daniela and Jimena Romero, both under the age of 18, were minutes away from receiving their second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Daniela Romero had been anticipating the opportunity.
“Finally, I could,” she said, standing in the afternoon sunlight as she awaited her turn at a jab. “And well, I’m very happy.”
Jimena Romero, meanwhile, was looking forward to relaxing more when it came to wearing masks. And, she added, smiling behind a pink face covering, “to go to concerts in the United States.”
The Nov. 30 clinic was part of a months-long effort to vaccinate Mexican citizens along Arizona’s southern border.
It’s a product of Mobile Outreach Vaccination and Education for Underserved Populations, or MOVE UP – a University of Arizona Health Sciences program that vaccinates hard-to-reach communities.
Organizers estimate that since the summer, they’ve administered more than 26,200 vaccine doses to Mexican residents of all ages at Arizona’s southern ports of entry. Nogales, Douglas and Naco are among the participating ports.
The program buses participants from Mexican border towns into the Arizona ports. Then, patients receive the shot, gather in a waiting area to watch for side effects, and return to Mexico.
As the site at the Mariposa port’s outbound cargo dock buzzed with activity on the 30th, a day that focused on vaccines for youth ages 12 to 17, Ángel Alexis Vazquez Serrán sat on a plastic folding chair beside his mother, minutes after calmly receiving the shot.
“He was the last one in my house without it,” Carolina Serrán said, adding that she wanted Ángel to be well protected.
Moments later, the pair swiftly boarded a bus back to Mexico.
While participants are technically receiving vaccines in the United States, they do not require visas to enter the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities, said Acting Consul General Victor Jiménez of the Mexican Consulate in Nogales. He described the geographical loophole as a “window of opportunity.”
“So they are not entering into the U.S., although they are in the U.S.” he explained as buses loudly entered and exited the Mariposa port.
The vaccines themselves come from Arizona counties that are saddled with leftover, soon-to-expire doses.
By getting them to Mexican residents, “we’re helping the state not waste vaccine,” said Dr. Cecilia Rosales of the University of Arizona’s Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
Rosales, who directs the MOVE UP program, said last Tuesday’s clinic at the Mariposa port was particularly busy – she estimated more than 2,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered.
Otherwise, they would have expired on Wednesday. Thanks to the clinic, Rosales said, that didn’t happen.
“There are a lot of adults that are hesitating to get the vaccine (in Arizona), which is why we’re getting a lot of oversupply,” she explained. “We’ve just got to take advantage of that.”
‘Window of opportunity’
The U. of Arizona Health Sciences' MOVE UP program began in February, traveling statewide to deliver the jab to Arizona communities like Aguila and Maryvale.
But in June, Rosales said, Maricopa County contacted her team with an unused surplus of soon-to-expire vaccine.
She thought of the border region. Soon, the team was administering vaccines at the Mexican Consulate of Nogales, Ariz.
The program has since shifted to administer vaccines at U.S. ports of entry, collaborating with CBP to use the space.
CBP did not respond to a request for comment.
To facilitate the Nogales clinic, UArizona Health Sciences is also working with the local Mexican Consulate and the Nogales, Sonora city government.
Even the staff is binational, noted Dora Rueles, municipal health director for Nogales, Sonora. Several personnel authorized by the University of Sonora joined the clinic in late November.
“We’ve really been in coordination,” Rueles said.
Several healthcare workers who spoke to the NI described high vaccine demand from the Nogales, Sonora community.
Amy Blackburn, a registered nurse and clinical lead at MOVE UP, noted that demand isn’t quite so strong in other communities. Several weeks before, she’d visited Coolidge, south of Phoenix, where she was tasked with offering vaccine doses to residents at a food pantry.
“That was hard,” she said, letting out a sigh. “They didn’t even want me to come near their car.”
Vaccinating the residents from Mexico, she added, was different.
“Everyone here, everybody wants the vaccine. Some people are crying when they receive it, they’re so thankful,” she said.
Disparity in access
More recently, MOVE UP’s binational initiative has shifted to prioritize children between 12 and 17 years old.
Carolina Elizarraras, a nursing student at the U. of Arizona, relished in being able to speak to nervous children in Spanish as she administers their vaccines.
“I tell them to look away, that it’s going to be quick,” she said. “By the end they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s over!’”
The pediatric demographic still largely lacks access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico. In mid-November of this year, Mexican Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez announced vaccinations would begin on Nov. 19 for children between 15 and 17 with no underlying health conditions.
Still, for months, as teenagers and children in the U.S. headed to clinics and pharmacies, access in Mexico did not come for children like Daniela and Jimena Romero.
Ricardo Romero said he and his daughters waited two hours in Nogales, Sonora before their bus finally creaked to life and headed to the port of entry. The waiting had been the most difficult part, though “the attention, the service, was really good,” at the site, he said.
While he was grateful, Ricardo Romero wished pediatric vaccinations were as widely available in Mexico – that his daughters could have received their doses there.
At last Tuesday’s clinic, Mexican Consul General Victor Jiménez said the disparity in vaccine availability was all the more reason to facilitate the cross-border clinic. He described long lines of buses in Nogales, Sonora.
“And I just thought how easy it is here on the U.S. side to go to a Walgreen’s, and you make your appointment and you get your shot in five minutes,” he said.
“Maybe if people could see that, I don’t know,” he added, “these are things I find moving.”
Future plans
While the Nov. 30 clinic was fruitful by organizers’ standards, Rosales said it’d be difficult to determine when the next clinic would take place. The MOVE UP clinic for Mexican residents administers vaccines that are close to expiring. But much of Arizona’s current supply will not expire until February or March, Rosales said, making December a potentially difficult month for facilitating the clinic.
“We can’t really plan too far into the future,” she said.
The MOVE UP team, she explained, checks information from the Arizona Department of Health Services on a daily basis to determine whether leftover vaccines are available and nearing expiration. If it is, a transfer process begins, and the university coordinates with CBP to set up another clinic.
Additional clinics had been scheduled at the Mariposa Port of Entry on Dec. 2 and 3, but were canceled due to a lack of vaccine availability, Rosales told the NI.
As a result, Nogales, Sonora health officials asked parents and guardians to instead bring their children on Nov. 30 to receive their second doses.
When asked about future clinics, Rueles – the health director for Nogales, Sonora – was optimistic.
“There’s going to be more vaccine,” she told the NI in late November. “The binational vaccination work is going to continue.”
As Tadeo Higuera waited in line with his mother for a second dose, he expressed excitement at the prospect of being fully vaccinated. Then again, he speculated, there might be need for a third dose as the pandemic continues.
“But for now, it’s good,” he added.