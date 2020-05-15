Part 1 of 2: Uptown

Effective last Friday, May 8, Gov. Doug Ducey allowed some of the business that he had previously ordered to close – such as salons, barbershops and retailers selling “non-essential” products – to re-open, as long as they implemented measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Then on Tuesday, he announced that pools, gyms and fitnesses centers could also re-open, and said the stay-at-home order he imposed starting March 31 would expire at midnight Friday, May 15.

With the local retail sector given the green light to start returning to action, the NI checked in at Nogales’ uptown and downtown shopping areas on Wednesday afternoon to see how local businesses and their customers were responding.