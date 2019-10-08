A suspect sought for stabbing a woman in Patagonia is still at large, the town’s marshal said.
Reached Tuesday morning for the first time since the Friday night stabbing, Patagonia Marshal Joe Patterson said that his agency is still looking for 40-year-old Charles William Van Nest and that the victim is still alive.
The marshal declined to give further details, but said he was working on a news release about the incident.
Asked why he had not responded earlier to queries about the stabbing, Patterson said: “We’re still working on the case.”
According to a sheriff’s office dispatch report of a call received at 11:42 p.m. last Friday, a girl in Patagonia reported that her mother had been stabbed by a man who then left the residence.
Police responded and the victim was airlifted to University Medical Center-Banner in Tucson with multiple puncture wounds, Estrada said on Sunday, adding that the Patagonia Marshal’s Office was the lead agency and would have to provide any additional information.
Pressed during the phone conversation at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about the lack of media communication so far in the stabbing case, Patterson said that the news release would be “out shortly” and hung up the phone. The NI had not received any news releases as of noon.