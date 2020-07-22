Mary Darling

Age: 59

Residence: Crawford Street, Nogales

Education: Attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, focused on business and architecture

Employment: Former Marriott Hotel general manager; freelance hospitality consultant; Arizona Democratic Party; Airbnb host.

Community organizations: Chair of the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party (temporarily on leave); Border Youth Tennis Exchange, community board member; All of Us, community board member.

Learn more at: facebook.com/MaryDarlingForNogalesCityCouncil, or call (520) 223-7140.