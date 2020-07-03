Sheriff candidate David Hathaway, who is declining to wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said this week that he will avoid door-to-door campaigning and instead turn to public advertisements as a means of connecting with the community.
This approach comes in light of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as Santa Cruz County’s and the City of Nogales’ recent proclamations on the mandated use of face masks – an order that Hathaway expressed opposition to during a candidates’ forum last weekend.
“Everything I do is at least six feet away from other people. That’s the way I live my life now,” Hathaway told the NI on Tuesday afternoon. “I maintain social distance all the time just out of respect for other people. I don’t want to insult anybody and get in their face without a mask on.”
During the Patagonia Regional Times-sponsored candidate forum on June 27, Hathaway said that, if elected sheriff, he would not enforce the use of face masks in the community and stated that there were “legitimate concerns” regarding the harm that face masks can cause.
Research has shown, he claimed, that the use of masks may cause carbon dioxide poisoning, low blood oxygen levels and moisture retention in the lungs, which can lead to pneumonia and other viral infections.
Top U.S. public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control are recommending that people use cloth face masks in public settings to help stem the spread of COVID-19. They do not warn of health risks, except that masks shouldn’t be worn by small children, people with respiratory problems or who are unable to remove a mask without assistance.
On Tuesday, Hathaway told the NI that he has relied on his own research on the topic, including the opinions of figures such as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock, who now writes a health and medical advice newsletter.
“The Surgeon General of the U.S., Jerome Adams initially did a lot of tweets on Twitter and he said, ‘Stop buying masks. They’re not effective to stop coronavirus,’” Hathaway said.
However, Adams began to change his tune in March and advised that all symptomatic individuals and healthcare workers treating a COVID-19 patients wear a face mask to prevent them from spreading the disease to others. He noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization were constantly reviewing emerging data to adjust recommendations.
Now Adams is urging widespread mask use, saying at a White House task force briefing Tuesday: “Please, please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public.”
The CDC began recommending in April that all members of the general public use face masks in public settings, regardless of symptoms, to help combat the spread of coronavirus. And recently, growing numbers of local governments have begun enacting mask requirements.
But Hathaway said he’s aware of people who have suffered side effects and accidents as a result of wearing a face mask, including a friend who fainted while engaging in a minor physical activity.
“Just from my research, I’ve decided that the mask is dangerous to my health and there’s a lot of other people that agree with that too,” he said. “I want to honor people’s decisions on their own personal health.”
A story published Tuesday by The Associated Press headlined “Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?” cited expert opinions to conclude that there are no risks for most people, “despite false rumors to the contrary.”
“The body is quite good at adjusting to keep oxygen levels where they need to be,” Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, told the AP.
In a letter to the editor submitted to the NI this week, a Nogales woman accused Hathaway and his family of showing up at her house in June without face masks. She added that Hathaway’s family members left the scene, but he stayed at her house for a while longer and made her uncomfortable with his presence.
When asked about the encounter, Hathaway insisted the incident happened more than two months ago, long before the the county’s and city’s face mask orders were put in place. And he said he and his family were taking a walk on a public street, not campaigning.
“I responded kindly to her and I told her I was sorry if I offended her for not wearing a mask while taking an exercise walk on the street,” he said. “We were not campaigning, attempting to talk to anyone, or approaching houses or anyone on that exercise walk.”
Hathaway said he hasn’t done any door-to-door campaigning since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and has since resorted to taking exercise walks in rural areas and conducting his shopping online to avoid making others uncomfortable.
Asked if he would consider wearing a mask when dealing with the public or when engaged in official activities if he’s elected sheriff, Hathaway said:
“I would definitely not offend anybody. If there’s a situation where I would offend somebody, I would not be in that situation. If I needed to do things by telephone conference or something, I would do that, but I think it’s kind of premature to talk about next year.”