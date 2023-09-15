Massee (copy)

Then-City Attorney Michael Massee, seen here at a council meeting in December 2021.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On March 1, former City Attorney Michael Massee filed a notice of claim against the City of Nogales, alleging wrongful termination.

This week, six months later, Councilman John Doyle requested an update on the notice of claim, which is typically the first step taken in filing a lawsuit against a public entity.



