On March 1, former City Attorney Michael Massee filed a notice of claim against the City of Nogales, alleging wrongful termination.
This week, six months later, Councilman John Doyle requested an update on the notice of claim, which is typically the first step taken in filing a lawsuit against a public entity.
Nothing so far, according to City Attorney Joe Machado.
“The claim was denied” by the city, Machado said at a session Wednesday night. “There’s been no action on that claim since that time.”
According to the notice of claim, Massee alleged wrongful termination on Sept. 9, 2022.
“Litigation, if any, must be brought (filed) within one year from the date the cause of action allegedly (occurred),” Machado told the NI in an email.
Resultantly, Machado confirmed, Massee’s window of time to file the suit has likely closed. Massee could not be reached for comment.
The claim
Massee was appointed to the city attorney position in 2019, serving three years before quietly leaving the post last fall. At the time, the council engaged in no public discussion over Massee’s departure. Instead, council members voted to appoint Deputy City Attorney Anna Montoya as an interim replacement before ultimately appointing Machado as the new city attorney.
Months later, Massee filed a notice of claim against the city, alleging that former Mayor Arturo Garino and Councilman Saulo Bonilla had forced him out of the position. They were motivated, Massee alleged, by political gain – Massee said he’d declined to pursue litigation against current Mayor Jorge Maldonado, who was, at the time, a political opponent of Garino.
“Garino and Bonilla chose to retaliate against Massee for rejecting their demand to improperly control litigation for (their) personal benefit,” according to the notice of claim.
The accusations stem from a months-long dispute involving Maldonado and his city utility bills. In April 2022, Massee sent a memo to Santa Cruz County detectives, alleging that Maldonado had lied about his home address to avoid thousands of dollars in sewer fees. In turn, County Attorney George Silva declined to pursue criminal charges against Maldonado, telling the NI that the matter appeared to be a civil issue.
Then, in July 2022, the City of Nogales filed a lawsuit against Maldonado. Five days after Massee filed the suit on behalf of the city, he dropped the litigation altogether, announcing that Maldonado had repaid the debt of more than $3,600.
In the notice of claim, Massee alleged that Garino “became very angry” when he learned Maldonado’s lawsuit had been dismissed.
But in the notice, Massee argued that it was customary to pursue unpaid utility bills in this manner, adding that Maldonado “should be treated just like any other sewer rate payer who had a debt owing to the city.”
In retaliation, Garino and Bonilla allegedly decided to “block an extension of Massee’s employment.”
What’s more, Massee stated, Garino was potentially clashing with state law by attempting to “control” the litigation against his political opponent.
In the notice of claim, Mas- see requested a settlement of $260,000, based on his projected lost wages and benefits.
Public funds
While the previous City of Nogales administration ultimately dropped its suit against
Maldonado, thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent investigating the mayoral candidate.
After Silva declined to press criminal charges against Maldonado in May, the city paid $3,380 to T.M. Flores, a Tucson-based firm, to conduct an external investigation on Maldonado.
During a regular session in the summer of 2022, Councilwoman Liza Montiel posed a question: Who ordered the investigation on Maldonado?
Answering, Massee said the idea had been borne out of a “consensus agreement” between himself and the administration.
“Did Mayor Garino participate in any of this decision to make an investigation?” Montiel asked
“Yes,” Massee responded.
“He did?” Montiel asked.
“Yes,” Massee said.
Speaking to the NI the following morning, however, Garino said that was inaccurate.
“I was not involved in the decision-making of this,” he said, adding that Massee, along with former city manager Edward Dickie, “informed me about the decision” to investigate Maldonado.
Dickie supported that recollection.
“That was me,” he told the NI last summer. Election season or not, Dickie added, “I still have to do what I did.”