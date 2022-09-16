After the expiration of his three-year contract with the City of Nogales, Michael Massee is no longer serving as city attorney.
Massee left the post earlier this month, according to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger. However, few details on the nature of Massee’s departure were offered at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Shortly after the meeting, Councilman Hector Bojorquez confirmed that Massee’s contract had expired. Generally, the city council would renew such a contract by voting on an agenda item.
However, “nobody put it on the agenda,” Bojorquez said. “Somebody has to put it in the agenda to renew.”
That same evening, the council members who were present unanimously voted to appoint Deputy City Attorney Anna Montoya, a former judge, to fill Massee’s position on an interim basis.
Montoya will serve as interim city attorney on a month-to-month arrangement, until the council appoints an “active, full-time city attorney,” City Manager Edward Dickie said Tuesday.
“She’s already been taking on a lot of cases,” Dickie said. “She’s been filled in by Mike, (who) is no longer with us.”
Massee did not return a call and voicemail seeking comment.
Years-long history
Massee’s tenure with the City Attorney’s Office began in 2007, when he was appointed as deputy city attorney serving for years within the County Attorney’s Office.
Massee also provided legal services for the City of Benson and Town of Patagonia during his early career at the city.
In September 2019, Massee was appointed as City of Nogales City attorney after serving in the position on an interim basis for several months. The contract was a three-year agreement.
That year, the city denied a public records request from the NI seeking a list of all seven applicants. But, Garino said at the time, “just by looking at the applications, (Massee is) the most highly qualified of all of them.”
Garino did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment on Massee’s departure.
Later on, Massee served a brief stint as acting city manager beginning in December 2021. He stepped down in April 2022 once the city appointed Dickie as full-time manager.
More recently, Massee led an effort to have felony criminal charges brought against former councilman and mayoral candidate Jorge Maldonado for years of unpaid trash and sewage bills. After County Attorney George Silva declined to prosecute Maldonado, Massee filed a civil suit against Maldonado.
The suit was later dropped after Maldonado repaid the debt of nearly $3,700, and Maldonado was elected mayor by a wide margin over Garino in August. He’s set to take office in January.
Massee had recently been identified as one of three finalists for the town attorney position in Sahuarita. However, the town council voted Sept. 12 to hire a law firm for the job instead.
Interim attorney
After being appointed by the mayor and council, Montoya stepped up to the dais Tuesday night to begin serving as interim city attorney.
Montoya served for 20 years as Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge before stepping down in 2020.
According to a contract approved Tuesday, Montoya will continue working as deputy city attorney while filling Massee’s old position. While serving both positions, the contract states, she’ll earn an annual salary of $121,875.
It’s not entirely clear how long Montoya will serve as interim attorney, or when the city will begin a search process for a new, full-time replacement for Massee.
“I do not know a time frame, but we anticipate her as interim for no longer than three months,” Dickie said, adding: "I know the Mayor would like to make a permanent recommendation to the council soon."