Massee (copy)

Then-City Attorney Michael Massee, seen here at a council meeting in December 2021.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After the expiration of his three-year contract with the City of Nogales, Michael Massee is no longer serving as city attorney.

Massee left the post earlier this month, according to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger. However, few details on the nature of Massee’s departure were offered at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Anna Montoya2

Interim City Attorney Anna Montoya listens during Tuesday’s meeting.


Tags

Load comments