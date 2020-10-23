The Nogales mayor and council this week rejected a deal that would have brought an interim manager to the city for three or six months.
All seven council members said they balked at the price the city would have paid to temporarily hire Charlie Cassens, a former manager of Lake Havasu City, through staffing firm Interim Public Management (IPM).
Two potential contracts with Cassens were included in the meeting agenda: a six-month deal at a rate of $4,595 per week, and a three-month contract at $4,428 per week. The city also would have been on the hook for a hotel in Nogales and travel costs for Cassens to head back to Lake Havasu City each weekend, council members said during a meeting on Wednesday.
“I was shell-shocked” by the price tag, Mayor Arturo Garino said.
It wasn’t clear when council members learned about the cost.
Garino said that, aside from the price, “we could probably benefit” from having Cassens as an interim manager. The council had been in discussions with IPM for more than a month and Cassens was one of three candidates who interviewed for the interim position on Oct. 13.
Wednesday’s move is the latest twist in a drawn-out process that’s left the city council no closer to hiring a permanent manager than they were when they parted ways on unfriendly terms with Eddie Johnson in May. And it means the city manager chair, which has been filled with a permanent manager for just four of the past 14 months, probably won’t be have a long-term occupant anytime soon.
It’s not clear where the council plans to go from here.
On Wednesday, several council members said it was time to focus on hiring a permanent city manager – preferably a local resident. That’s the same thing they said they wanted to do in August, before calling off the search weeks later due to a lack of applicants.
In September, the council agreed that it was time to seek a temporary manager, saying a fill-in would give them more time to seek a permanent manager. Now it appears they’ve abandoned that plan, too.
Garino didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about declining the proposed contracts with Cassens or the city’s plans going forward.
The council appointed John Kissinger the acting city manager on June 3, three weeks after Johnson left City Hall. But he’ll have to give up that role in December, since acting managers aren’t supposed to serve for more than six months, according to city rules.
On Wednesday, the mayor and council talked about installing another city employee as acting manager once Kissinger’s term is up, noting that there aren’t any requirements on who can fill the position.