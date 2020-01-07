The Nogales mayor and council are set to discuss on Wednesday whether to hire Edward Johnson as the new city manager after interviewing him during a special session on Monday.
A second finalist dropped out of contention before being interviewed.
They're also planning to talk about commercial trash pick-up, a potential land purchase, and pending litigation against the city during two meetings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave.
At a 3 p.m. study session, council members will discuss how to win back commercial sanitation accounts. At previous meetings, council members have mentioned that the city has lost some accounts to private providers.
The study session agenda also includes a discussion of the county library system, though the topic of that discussion was not specified.
At 6 p.m., the council will kick off its regular meeting with an awards presentation for the winners of the Holiday Light Parade.
Then they’re planning to go behind closed doors to talk about buying property that would be part of a new Teyechea Park. The property in question is owned by Councilman Nubar Hanessian.
Council members will also hear legal advice related to pending litigation brought by two former Nogales Police Department officers.
Back in public session, the council is expected to discuss the proposed Bell Road connection, a sidewalk project on Plum Street, and changes to the City Charter. The council may approve purchase of two new fire department vehicles and instruct the city clerk to publish a call to election.
A discussion and possible action regarding a dog park is also on the agenda.