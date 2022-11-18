In March of 2021, the Biden Administration passed the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package meant to aid communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, President Biden lauded the legislation as a lifeline for struggling businesses and families; he also warned that implementing the money would be a daunting and important task.
“And I mean it: We have to get this right,” he said at a White House conference last spring. “Details matter, because we have to continue to build confidence in the American people that their government can function for them and deliver.”
On Wednesday, during a last-minute special meeting, the Nogales City Council voted 5-2 to funnel the remainder of its ARPA money – more than $3.35 million – into city operations.
The spending plan was finalized during the Wednesday meeting; it passed moments later.
But while the measure allocates money into seven city departments, there was limited discussion of how the funds would be spent within each department.
If any residents had wished to express support or disapproval on the spending plan, they wouldn’t have been able to do so. Wednesday’s special session did not include a call to the public – a mechanism that allows residents to voice their opinions to city leaders.
Wednesday’s vote comes after months of deliberation among city staff and leaders on how to allocate the federal funds. That decision-making process sometimes turned contentious: Earlier this month, a council member was publicly reprimanded by a colleague after she suggested city staff gather input from residents on how to spend the money.
Mayor Arturo Garino, who had put the item on Wednesday’s agenda, voted in favor of the proposal, along with Vice Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez and Councilmen Joe Diaz, Saulo Bonilla and Octavio Gradillas, Jr.
Councilwoman Liza Montiel and Councilman Hector Bojorquez voted against the measure and attempted to table the motion.
“It’s thought out,” Montiel said of the new spending plan. “But I would like, again, a survey to go out to the community and have their input. I think it’s important to hear from the community.”
For the third time in two months, Montiel’s request for community input was rejected on the dais, and the spending plan passed with a five-vote majority.
Last-minute changes
Compared to other council meetings, Wednesday’s special session was relatively last-minute – at least from the public’s perspective. City staff announced the meeting on Monday morning, less than 48 hours before the vote.
Wednesday’s agenda included a blueprint on how to allocate the ARPA money. However, once the meeting was called into session, the plan was further amended on the spot by Gradillas, who voiced several suggestions.
Moments later, the revised proposal passed.
The spending plan allocates the COVID-19 relief money into seven city departments: Police, fire, parks and recreation, planning and zoning, streets, water and sewer.
The Nogales Police Department is set to receive $700,000; the Nogales Fire Department will receive $150,000. Parks and recreation will receive $650,000. The streets, water and sewer departments will generate $500,000 each. And $357,002 will be funneled into the planning and zoning department.
It’s not entirely clear how the money will be used within each department – the spending plan does not provide such details. However, at a Nov. 2 meeting, NPD Chief Roy Bermudez had pointed out the police department’s need for a new radio system. The equipment, he said at the time, would cost $700,000.
And during Wednesday’s session, Gradillas proposed that the planning and zoning department could use its chunk of ARPA funds to aid and incentivize local businesses.
“If we use it to offset some of the costs … license fees, connection fees,” he added.
In 2020, the city implemented a temporary program offering new businesses and homebuilders a discount on utility connection fees. Both Garino and Gradillas agreed Wednesday that the cash allocated to planning and zoning could bolster that program.
As for the money allocated to parks and recreation, fire, streets, water and sewer departments, no further details were discussed Wednesday.
The allocation varies widely from that of the county. Santa Cruz County used a portion of its ARPA reserve – nearly $2.6 million – to make up for lost revenue on its road fund. However, the county also used its ARPA cash to roll out a vaccine incentive program for employees, an internet expansion initiative, and a variety of forgivable loans and grants for local businesses and nonprofits.
Change of plans
Wednesday’s allocation tucked more than $3.35 million into the city budget. In total, however, Nogales received more than $6.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The first installation – which also totaled about $3.35 million – was used to pay down police and fire pensions. Then came the second and final installation: Another $3.35 million.
Earlier this fall, Development Services Director Samuel Paz threw a number of ideas to the council on how to spend the money: Waive city fees for small businesses. Install fiber-optic infrastructure for wifi downtown. Hire an economic development coordinator.
Some of those suggestions were met with skepticism.
“Economic development coordinator. That’s a fancy name,” Bonilla during the Sept. 28 study session.
Paz had also suggested that the city use the funding to hire a social media manager or a public information officer – positions that currently do not exist at City Hall.
But, “we all do that with our little phones here,” Councilman Joe Diaz said at the Sept. 28 session.
“I don’t see a need to put a person in doing social media,” Diaz added, “‘cause we all do it.”
Defining ‘input’
Wednesday’s special meeting did not include a call to the public. Reached earlier this week, City Manager Edward Dickie noted that calls to the public are not typically included in special meetings.
However, it’s not the first time city leaders have foregone public input while deliberating on how to spend the federal dollars.
Earlier this fall, Montiel sent an email out to council and staff, requesting that the city circulate a “simple but inclusive” survey to residents.
The survey, she’d suggested, could collect insight from residents on how they’d like to see the ARPA money spent.
At the Nov. 2 meeting, Bonilla lambasted Montiel for wanting to collect the public input.
“Didn’t the people vote for us?” Bonilla asked Montiel. “Isn’t that the way they do their input?”
Again at the Nov. 16 meeting, after the council passed the new spending plan, Montiel requested permission for discussion and reiterated her request for a community survey on the funds.
“Go ahead, have discussion,” Garino said. “We voted already, anyway.”