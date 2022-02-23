The Nogales mayor and council have narrowed their search for a new city manager to two candidates, and they plan to interview the finalists in person on Thursday.
The interviews are set to be held during a public meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, in the council chambers at City Hall. According to a meeting agenda, the council will interview Edward Dickie of Prescott Valley starting at 1 p.m., and Gerald Flannery of Centennial, Colo. starting at 2:15 p.m.
The agenda also calls for the mayor and council to meet in a closed-door executive session “to discuss or consider possible selection for employment of candidates for city manager.”
Council meetings are open to the public, and the city generally livestreams the meetings on its YouTube channel.
Dickie and Flannery, along with Robert “Fritz” VanVolkenburgh of Cocoa Beach, Fla., were interviewed via video last Thursday.
According to Dickie’s resume, he has 13 years of experience as a city/town manager and two as an assistant to a city manager.
He is currently working as the town manager of Dewey-Humboldt, Ariz., a small community in Yavapai County, and has also managed the town of St. James, N.C. (August 2019 to May 2021), the city of Santa Clara, Utah (March 2012 to June 2019) and the city of North Ogden, Utah (January 2008 to March 2012). He was the assistant to the city manager of Ivins City, Utah from January 2006 to January 2008.
Dickie earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and Earth resources from Utah State University (1994) and a master’s in public administration/management from the University of Nebraska (2006), his resume says.
Flannery has spent the past 10-plus years as the CEO/general manager of the Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Community Association, which he describes in his resume as “one of the largest master-planned communities in the United States.” He previously worked from July 2007 to December 2011 as the city manager of Commerce City, Colo., and served as deputy county manager for Coconino County, Ariz. from December 2001 to July 2007.
According to his resume, Flannery was the Sahuarita (Ariz.) town manager from October 1999 to May 2001, and also worked in a position equivalent to assistant town manager in Marana from September 1993 to October 1999.
Flannery has a B.S. in geography, with an emphasis in urban planning, from ASU, his resume says.
The City of Nogales has been seeking a chief administrator since the council and former manager Edward Johnson agreed to part ways in May 2020.