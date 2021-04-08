Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino wants to see July Fourth fireworks this year.
At a council meeting on Wednesday, he said the city should put on a fireworks display, but skip the traditional day-long picnic event with food vendors and bands.
“It will be a different one, but I think we should have the fireworks and at least celebrate Independence Day,” he said.
Councilman Jorge Maldonado suggested putting some stricter regulations in place, like keeping people who come to watch the display at Flesicher Park inside their cars.
“If we open it up, there’s going to be a lot of people gathered,” he said.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla, on the other hand, questioned why the city shouldn’t just go ahead with a larger celebration.
“I’m in agreement, let’s not have any vendors. But why not have a semi-normal Fourth of July?” Bonilla said. “I think that we should have something more than just the fireworks.”
The council members talked during the meeting about potential limitations on food and alcohol sales, opening hours and use of tents to keep the event more low-key this time around. Acting City Manager Robert Thompson added the cost of the fireworks display would be roughly $13,000.
The council didn’t take any action on Wednesday, but the mayor indicated that city staff should bring a proposed plan to the council’s next meeting, in May.
Thompson also suggested that the city might get input from the community – by browsing social media.
“I’m sure clips of this meeting will be out on social media soon,” he said, “and maybe we can gauge the input from the community.”