The agenda was released publicly on Monday morning – less than 48 hours before the special session.
The meeting is open to the public – anyone, resident or visitor, can attend an open City Council session. However, the agenda for Wednesday does not include a call to the public, a process that would allow residents to voice their opinions to city leaders.
City Manager Edward Dickie said that’s because the meeting is a special session rather than a regular council meeting.
If approved, the spending plan would funnel the money into the Nogales Police Department, the Parks and Recreation Department, and the Public Works divisions of water, sewage and streets. The plan would give $700,000 to NPD, and $624,250 each into the four other areas. The spending plan adds up to $3.197 million – nearly all of the ARPA reserve – leaving $153,000.
However, the agenda item does not disclose any additional details on how the money will be spent within those jurisdictions.
A second item on Wednesday's meeting agenda would award all full-time city employees a $500 bonus, if approved.
The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 777 North Grand Ave. For those who can't attend in person, the city generally livestreams council meetings and then archives them on its YouTube page.