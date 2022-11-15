Gari

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino listens to discussion during a Nov. 2 council meeting.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino has called a special council meeting for Wednesday to consider allocating $3.35 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward city operations.

The COVID-19 funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus package passed by the Biden Administration to assist communities in recovering from the pandemic.



