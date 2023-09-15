Nogales council members are slated to consider a contract for a new city manager: Roy Bermudez, who’s currently serving the position on a temporary basis.
Mayor Jorge Maldonado made the suggestion toward the end of an hours-long City Council meeting Wednesday, requesting that the matter be discussed at a session next month.
“He deserves it,” Maldonado told the NI after the meeting.
Bermudez, who also serves as the city’s police chief, was appointed to the acting city manager post in April. The City Charter limits the interim position to a six-month term, meaning Bermudez’s contract as acting city manager is set to expire in October.
So far, Maldonado said, he’s been impressed with Bermudez’s work as acting city manager. Asked to elaborate, he emphasized Bermudez’s familiarity with the community and decades of work within the city.
In many Arizona cities, including Nogales, a city manager holds a number of high-level responsibilities ranging from supervision of municipal staff to preparation of the city’s annual budget.
It’s also typically among the highest paid government positions in Santa Cruz County.
And directly appointing a new city manager – rather than opening up the position to other applicants – would mark a departure from the city’s past practices.
High turnover
For the better part of a decade, the City of Nogales has struggled to find and maintain a
long-serving city manager, cycling through five managers in the past seven years: Shane Dille, Carlos Rivera, Frank Felix, Eddie Johnson and Edward Dickie. What’s more, the council has hired a consultant in the past to assist with the search, spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars in the process.
Dickie, the most recent hire, was appointed in April 2022 and spent about one year with the city before accepting a similar position elsewhere in the state.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday night, Maldonado acknowledged the high turnover rates, adding that “it would be very difficult” to once again start the process of a months-long search.
In recent months, other council members have pointed to Bermudez’s 37 years of work within the Nogales Police Department and local roots as strengths in his eligibility for the city manager role.
Contrastingly, past city managers have come from communities outside of Nogales – only one recent manager, Felix, was a Nogales native. He served as city manager for nearly two years, then resigned abruptly shortly before his contract ended in August 2019.
Speaking Wednesday, Maldonado described a friendship and close working relationship with Bermudez, noting their time volunteering for the Nogales National Little League.
“The community knows him,” Maldonado stated.
Over the past few months, Bermudez has maintained two official positions with the city: acting city manager and police chief. Moving Bermudez into the more permanent position, Maldonado said, has prompted discussions over a new NPD chief. Currently, Assistant Police Chief Carlos Jimenez serves as the department’s second-in-command.
The next regular City Council meeting, all of which are open to the public, is set for Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.