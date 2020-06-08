With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Nogales, Mayor Arturo Garino said he’s concerned about whether residents are taking the recommended precautions to prevent further spread of the virus in the community.
Of the more than 600 confirmed positive cases in Santa Cruz County as of Monday morning, 330 had been mapped to the Nogales zip code by the Arizona Department of Health Services, up from 68 on May 21.
“There are a lot of things that you can look at, but not exactly one thing that you can pinpoint it to,” Garino told the NI last week when asked about the recent surge in the city.
He pointed out several holidays and festive occasions that have taken place during the outbreak, including Holy Week, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and more recently, school graduation celebrations.
“And then another thing, there’s still a lot of people from here going into Mexico and coming back, and vice versa, and Mexico hasn’t peaked yet,” Garino said. “Once they’re peaking, we’re going to start leveling out, so we have to be very careful because of the cross-travel through our border.”
He urged people to continue practicing social distancing measures, wearing a face mask in public and maintaining good hygiene.
“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to not have large gatherings,” Garino said in a news releases issued Monday.
Speaking to the NI last week, Garino said the city doesn’t have its own health department, and therefore the County Department of Health Services would have better information about specific hotspots of infections in the community. But asked about concerns surrounding workers in the local produce import sector, the mayor said he has received several calls from warehouse workers who complained that some companies have continued their operations even after discovering a positive case among their repacking employees.
The protocol for positive cases among City of Nogales employees, he said, has been to track down employees that the individual had contact with and send those employees to self-isolate at home.
“Now, I expect that to be done also by the public and the businesses – all the stores and produce companies,” Garino said. “The businesses have to do their part so that they can help the health department on this.”