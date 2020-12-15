The Mariposa Community Health Center says it has purchased a cold storage unit that will allow the Nogales-based health clinic to administer a COVID-19 vaccine that needs to be kept at ultra cold temperatures.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine made by pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer for emergency use on Saturday, and doses began shipping across the country shortly after.
But one of the roadblocks to rollout for the Pfizer vaccine is that it’s supposed to be stored at approximately minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit). That means the storage facilities available at many hospitals aren’t up to the task of keeping the vaccine as cool as it needs to be.
In Arizona, only Pima and Maricopa counties are set to receive Pfizer vaccines in the first shipment, apparently because those counties have the appropriate facilities for cold vaccine storage.
But with the new storage capabilities, MCHC will be prepared to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in the future, according to the health center’s CEO, Ed Sicurello.
“We ordered it within the last couple of months in anticipation of the vaccine coming,” Sicurello said last week.
Still, he added that he’s expecting the first vaccines that arrive to MCHC will be those produced by another manufacturer, Moderna, which don’t require arctic-like storage conditions and are set to be considered for FDA approval later this week. Those vaccines, Sicurello said, could arrive before the end of the year.