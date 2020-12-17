A local medical office officially changed hands late last month, as Mariposa Community Health Center took over operations at the former Carondelet Medical Group on Target Range Road, completing a deal that was first announced in August.
MCHC CEO Ed Sicurello said people who see physicians and specialists at the health center can expect the same kind of care they’re used to. “In terms of the patient, we haven’t changed anything within the clinic in terms of how we work with patients, so the patient experience should be the same,” he said.
“Our decision up front was to not make any changes initially until we’ve been there a while and have an opportunity to see what should or shouldn’t be changed,” he added.
For the two doctors, two advanced practice practitioners and 14 other staff members whose jobs migrated to MCHC, the transition has mainly been behind-the-scenes. Over the past few months, Sicurello said, the health center handled paperwork, transitioning insurance records, obtaining the necessary medical credentials and updating supplies and equipment.
Sicurello said all of the former CMG employees were offered jobs with MCHC, and all except one physician accepted the deal. He added that no employees were offered a lower salary than they were making with CMG.
The deal means the Target Range Road medical practice is now under local ownership. Carondelet Medical Group was held by the Dallas-based for-profit Tenet Healthcare.
“I’ve always been a believer that – to the degree possible – healthcare is better when it’s provided locally,” Sicurello said. The Mariposa Community Health Center was founded in 1980 and reorganized as a nonprofit corporation in 1985. Since then, it has expanded its campus in Nogales and added satellite clinics in Patagonia, Rio Rico and Tubac. It currently employs more than 300 people, according to its website.
In an August news release announcing the deal, Sicurello said MCHC is planning to continue to provide care for newborns through senior adults with primary care and specialty services. In addition, patients will have access to Mariposa programs including a sliding fee scale, health care coordination assistance and transportation to medical appointments.
Speaking last Friday, Sicurello declined to say how much Mariposa paid for the CMG practice, but said MCHC purchased CMG’s assets – like furniture and equipment – and agreed to hire its employees. The assets didn’t include the building that CMG worked out of; MCHC will now lease the space from next-door Holy Cross Hospital, he said. Tenet Healthcare still controls the hospital.
With 65 hospitals, Tenet is the nation’s eighth-largest health system, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. It also operates more than 500 other healthcare facilities, like CMG. Tenet has delivered returns for shareholders in recent years while slashing operating costs – the company’s stock price hit a five-year high this month, buoyed in part by billions in federal COVID-19 aid. For the third quarter of 2020, Tenet reported a net loss of $197 million on revenues of $3.8 billion, an improvement from the $227 million loss it posted in the third quarter of 2019.
The Carondelet Medical Group was a small corner of the Texas healthcare conglomerate. When the NI first reported on the deal, a Tenet spokesperson did not respond to questions about the company’s motivation for shedding CMG Nogales, or if it had similar plans for Holy Cross.
As for handling the transition in the midst of a global pandemic, Sicurello said COVID-19 didn’t necessarily change anything about the takeover plans, but it did mean the handover came at a time that healthcare professionals had a few other things on their plate.
“The major complication is just that we’re incredible busy,” he said.