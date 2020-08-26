The Mariposa Community Health Center has agreed to acquire Carondelet Medical Group Nogales, a move that MCHC says will bring three doctors, two advance practice practitioners and 14 staff into its system.
MCHC announced the acquisition in a news release Wednesday, but declined to specify the terms of the deal. A request for details was not immediately returned by a spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare, the Dallas-based, for-profit healthcare giant that owns both Holy Cross Hospital and Carondelet Medical Group Nogales.
The ownership transition is expected to be completed this fall, MCHC said, adding that the CMG practice at 1209 W. Target Range Rd. will be rebranded under the Mariposa name.
“It will continue to offer patient-centered, compassionate care for newborns through senior adults through a range of primary care and specialty medical services,” the news release said.
MCHC CEO Ed Sicurello said the change means that Carondelet Medical Group patients will also have access to MCHC programs such as including individualized care coordination for people with chronic illness. And they’ll be eligible for MCHC’s sliding fee scale, transportation to appointments and assistance with enrolling in AHCCCS or health plans provided through the Affordable Care Act.
Sicurello said the medical group’s current providers and staff will be retained, “allowing patients to continue to receive their care from the high-quality professionals they currently see.”
“We enthusiastically welcome the Carondelet Medical Group employees into our family,” he added.
CMG and Holy Cross Hospital have been owned by Tenet since 2015, when the company purchased Tucson-based Carondelet Health Network for an undisclosed sum.
Tenet has slashed its operational costs in recent years under CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer, helping to boost the company’s profits. Its patient volumes and net operating revenues fell in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, but buoyed by hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid, Tenet reported $88 million in net profit during the second quarter of 2020, up from $24 million during the same quarter of 2019.
A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about Tenet’s motivation for shedding Carondelet Medical Group Nogales, or if it had similar plans for Holy Cross Hospital.
The Mariposa Community Health Center was founded in 1980 and reorganized as a nonprofit corporation in 1985. Since then, it has expanded its campus in Nogales and added satellite clinics in Patagonia, Rio Rico and Tubac. It currently employs more than 300 people, according to its website.
“Mariposa Community Health Center has been providing care to Santa Cruz County for 40 years and is well-established in the community. With the addition of Carondelet providers, Mariposa will be well-positioned to offer additional resources for family medicine and other health needs in Santa Cruz County,” said Mary Bernardo, Carondelet Medical Group’s chief operating officer, in the news release.