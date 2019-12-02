Members of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally’s staff will hold office hours in Nogales this week to meet with constituents who need help with a federal agency or department.
The hours are set for 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave.
Common issues often involve U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Social Security Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service, McSally’s office said in an announcement.
Anyone who can’t make the office hours can call McSally’s Tucson office for assistance at (520) 670-6334.
“It is a top priority of mine to assist Arizonans when they need help navigating federal bureaucracies,” McSally was quoted as saying in the announcement. “By deploying our office resources to communities across the state, we ensure that every Arizonan has access to the constituent services they may need.”