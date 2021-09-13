If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A municipal park in the Meadow Hills neighborhood will bear the name of fallen Police Officer Jeremy Brinton, after the Nogales City Council approved a name change at a meeting last week.
“He was a very good person, he was a good officer,” Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz said last Wednesday, adding that the park’s name would pay tribute to Brinton’s 18 years of service with the Nogales Police Department and “all the people he helped out here in the city of Nogales.”
Mayor Arturo Garino said the park in Meadow Hills was a good candidate for renaming since it wouldn’t necessitate taking someone else’s name off, which could “be a little controversial.”
The council voted unanimously to rename the park using Brinton’s name, but nobody clearly specified what the new name would be. Early in the council’s conversation Diaz suggested “Officer Brinton Park” or “Jeremy Brinton Park.”
Brinton was killed on May 20 when he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 19. He was working an off-duty assignment at the time, setting traffic cones for a lane closure related to the ongoing State Route 189 construction project. So far, the Arizona Department of Public Safety hasn’t announced any charges relating to the crash.
John Kissinger, Nogales’ deputy city manager, added at the Sept. 8 meeting that the city was working with Arizona Department of Public Safety to place a commemorative marker on Interstate 19 at the site of the crash.
Also at last week’s meeting, Brinton’s brother-in-law spoke to the council and said the family is still seeking answers and justice months after the fatal crash.