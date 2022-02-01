Over the past 12 years, UniSource Energy Services has been steadily upgrading service to the Meadow Hills area of Nogales, investing more than $1 million to replace about 11,000 feet of underground distribution lines.
The utility is gearing up for another multi-year upgrade project to build a second pathway of electricity instead of the single feed that currently serves the area, according to Joseph Barrios, a company spokesman .
Preliminary estimates put the cost of the system improvements at about $1.5 million, Barrios said, but noted the figure could change once design work is completed and materials are ordered.
The upgrade project could take up to three years, but “will allow us to deliver service from more than one direction,” he said, adding: “It will not require construction of an entirely new line. It will include construction of a short segment with significant upgrades to existing overhead and underground lines.”
Since 2020, there have been just six power outages in the neighborhood, Barrios said. The last one occurred on Thursday, Jan. 20, when 240 customers were without power for about three-and-a-half hours. Two of the six outages affected about 640 customers. One, on June 17, 2021, was spurred by a brushfire in the subdivision and lasted more than seven hours. Repairs on a downed power pole were delayed because UNS crews had to wait for the green light from firefighters to enter the area.
Four other outages affected between 40 and 180 customers and lasted between one-and-a-half and three hours.
“Some of these outages affected customers both in and out of the Meadow Hills subdivision,” Barrios said, adding that in addition to those outages, “neighbors may also have experienced blinking lights resulting from service interruptions lasting less than one minute. These outages, which affected customers both in and outside of Meadow Hills, were caused by a variety of factors including storm damage, equipment failures and pole hits.”
About two months ago, UniSource began sending residents outage surveys. “Our goal is to improve communications with our customers and ultimately provide better service,” said Barrios, adding that the survey is sent to residential customers who experience an outage lasting more than five minutes.
The survey inquires whether the customer has checked the online UniSource outage map and any information they can add about the outage experience, include downed or damages utility pole. The map is intended to provide real-time information populated from data collected at the utility’s control office to help manage crews’ response to outages, Barrios explained.
“The last question on the survey is particularly helpful because it’s helped us to learn about customers who have medical issues,” he said. “We’ll contact those customers and place a medical device alert on their accounts. It is useful to us because it helps prioritize restoration efforts. If we know a customer is dependent upon medical equipment, we need to factor that in as to how to make repair and restore service in that particular area.”