Mediacom blamed a “major fiber event” involving a third-party vendor for an outage that left thousands of local business and residential customers without internet service for up to 30 hours.
The outage began around 9:30 a.m. on Friday and service wasn’t fully restored until shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
That led to widespread problems for businesses that rely on Mediacom internet for electronic transactions. On Saturday, for instance, one downtown retailer had to send customers to a related shop with CenturyLink internet service to process their credit card payments. A local tire shop advised walk-in customers that they couldn’t accept credit cards, and a popular car wash was operating on a cash-only basis.
Businesses whose internet-based phone service is provided by Mediacom, including the Nogales International, were unable to receive or make calls on their main lines during the disruption.
Meanwhile, residential customers who called the company’s customer service line were told by an automated recording that Mediacom was experiencing a high volume of calls from this area, and was investigating a “possible” service outage. Text alerts offered changing estimated resolution times.
"The issue was a malfunction of a set of electronic devices located with a portion of fiber-optic routes our company leases from another provider," Mediacom spokesperson Phyllis Peters wrote in an email Monday, adding that: "We needed to work within the service repair protocols set by that third party partner."
Peters said the interruption affected approximately 4,500 Mediacom high-speed internet customers in Nogales and Rio Rico, adding: "Customers in Rio Rico and Nogales will automatically receive a credit on an upcoming billing statement, and the credit will be equal to the costs for two days of internet service."
Some TV signals were also interrupted during the outage.
Mediacom customers in the Nogales area routinely suffer service outages, with some lasting as long as several hours. But the Friday-Saturday episode pushed the issue – and customers’ patience – to new limits.
“Come on @MediacomCable, unacceptable,” Twitter user Mayra Fernanda posted during the breakdown, adding in another tweet: “Anyone ever start their own internet company? I’m exhausted by @MediacomCable their weekly outages that last the entire day.”