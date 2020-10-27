Plaza Pesqueira, a commercial square in Nogales, Sonora, bustled with a healthy flow of U.S. tourists at the start of the year. But last Friday, the plaza’s limited signs of life came from the mostly local people who greeted employees with familiar small talk as they walked by the small storefronts.
The plaza, located on the first block south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, is primarily filled with pharmacies and dental clinics that cater in significant part to U.S. tourists who travel to Mexico in search of less expensive dental services and medication. But since the coronavirus pandemic hit the area in March, the businesses that once thrived from medical tourism have taken big hits.
Part of that loss of business, people working at the establishments say, is due to the public’s fear of traveling during a pandemic. But they also point to a misunderstanding of the cross-border travel restrictions that the U.S. government put in place to stem the spread of the virus.
“A lot of people definitely stopped coming here over fear of contagion,” said Monica Orozco, an employee at Green Valley’s Pharmacy, whose name is a nod to the retirement community 45 minutes north of the border. “It also happened that a lot of people had the wrong information and they believed that the border was entirely closed.”
Since March, Orozco said, sales at the pharmacy have dropped between 50 to 60 percent.
The U.S. cross-border travel restrictions on “non-essential travel” through the ports of entry with Mexico, first put into place on March 21 and renewed every month since then, make an exception for U.S citizens and permanent residents returning home. They also specify that travel for medical purposes is essential in nature and exempt from the restrictions.
And despite persistent rumors to the contrary, the U.S.-Mexico has never been “closed” as a result of the pandemic – though it may have felt like it at times for the businesses on Plaza Pesqueira.
Directly across from Green Valley’s Pharmacy, a small branch of the national chain Farmacias Benavides – a cross between a pharmacy and a convenience store – has also found itself struggling in recent months. Staff say it’s now down to 35 to 40 percent of its pre-pandemic sales.
According to assistant manager Maribel Cantua Montijo, the effects of the pandemic didn’t hit the business right away.
“When people were shopping in panic, there were a lot of sales. We ran out of toilet paper… and some people were preparing with pain medications or medicine for colds,” Montijo said, referring to March and early April. “After that, sales started going down and we haven’t recovered yet.”
Maria Guadalupe Arechiga Ramirez, supervisor for two dental clinics in the area, said both were suffering economically, though for different reasons.
One clinic, Nogales Dental, had the misfortune of opening about five months ago, after the pandemic had already hit.
The other clinic, Arizona Dental, briefly suspended cosmetic procedures and routine treatments soon after the pandemic arrived, Ramirez said. During that time, dentists were only booking appointments for patients who needed an emergency service.
But even after they reopened for full service, business didn’t return to normal.
“A lot of people cancelled on us because of fear, because they’re older and needed to be extra careful, and because they didn’t want to wait so much in line,” Ramirez said of the long wait times to enter the United States in recent months.
Claudio Neyoy, a member of the marketing team at Dental Laser, next door to Farmacias Benavides, said U.S. patients constitute roughly 85 percent of their clientele. But many haven’t returned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neyoy said the clinic immediately set out to establish a new, more rigorous set of safety protocols, then turned to social media to communicate with their patients on the northern side of the border.
“There are some patients that haven’t returned at all due to fear of the virus and the insecurity of the border, with rumors that it would be closed,” he said. “But there are also some patients that decided to rebook their appointments.”
‘We’ll see what happens’
Since the U.S. border-crossing restrictions went into effect in March, the number of pedestrians crossing into the United States through the Nogales ports of entry has plummeted. In September, just 86,453 pedestrians crossed into Nogales from Mexico, down from 361,703 in September 2019, according to U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.
And while much of the drop-off can be attributed to the loss of foot traffic from Mexican citizens, who are now mostly forbidden from entering the United States on a tourist visa, U.S. citizens crossing back into the country after a medical tourism visit to Nogales, Sonora also figure into those numbers.
Angel Martinez and Amber Morencio, both of Tucson, are among the few who haven’t modified their regular visits to the pharmacies in Nogales, Sonora.
They crossed to the Plaza Pesqueira last Friday morning – part of a routine that takes them to Nogales, Sonora about twice a month, despite the pandemic.
“We try to take the proper precautions, but we try to not let it take over what it is that we normally do in a normal life,” Martinez said.
Morencio added: “We don’t live in fear.”
The pair noted that the pedestrian traffic at the plaza that morning was slightly busier than during their visits in previous months. And the four pharmacy and dental office employees interviewed for this story all said business had slowly been trending up in the past two to three months.
Even so, Montijo of Farmacias Benavides said unease remains.
“People speak of a second wave of infections,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”