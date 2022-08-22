Transmission line

The purple line on this map represents the study area of the proposed Rio Rico-to-Harshaw transmission line project.

 Map courtesy of UNS Electric

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

UNS Electric is set to hold another public meeting on its plan to run a 138-kilovolt transmission line from the Exit 12 area of Rio Rico to a new substation in the Patagonia Mountains to provide South32 with electricity for its mine project.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Quality Hotel Americana, 639 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales. Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions and submit comments.



Tags

Load comments