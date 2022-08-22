UNS Electric is set to hold another public meeting on its plan to run a 138-kilovolt transmission line from the Exit 12 area of Rio Rico to a new substation in the Patagonia Mountains to provide South32 with electricity for its mine project.
The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Quality Hotel Americana, 639 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales. Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions and submit comments.
A public notice advertising the meeting describes the project as “the construction of an approximately 20-30 mile, single circuit transmission line that will interconnect USNE’s existing 138-kV transmission system to a proposed 138-kV switchyard in Rio Rico and the proposed Harshaw Substation located on private land at the end of Flux Canyon Road.”
In addition to serving the Hermosa Mine Project, UNS is also promising that its customers in the San Rafael Valley, Washington Camp and Lochiel areas will see improved service reliability from the line, with no associated rate increases.
UNS held virtual public meetings on the plan in September 2020 and May 2021. In comments made during the meetings and online, residents have expressed concerns about the impact the project might have on property values, who will pay for it, possible health risks, effects on the environment and the potential unsightliness of the line. A previous project description published in 2020 said the line would be strung across steel monopoles measuring up to 110 feet tall, with even taller structures possible at major road or line crossings.
To listen to the Aug. 25 meeting via telephone, call 1-669-444-9171 or 1-253-215-8782. The webinar ID is 863 9504 2234 and the passcode is 6769 7814.