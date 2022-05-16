Heat

Scorching heat dominated Southern Arizona on Sunday, as illustrated by the May 15 forecast map from the National Weather Service in Tucson.

 Map courtesy of the National Weather Service in Tucson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The temperature reached triple digits at the Nogales International Airport for the first time this year on Sunday, according to readings from the National Weather Service in Tucson.

The mercury topped out at 100 degrees on Sunday afternoon at the airport, the first 100-degree day at there since July 10, 2022.

It was the second-earliest triple-digit reading at the airport since 2000, and the hottest May 15 during that 22-year period. Saturday’s high of 98 was also a daily record for the millenium.

These were the first triple-digit days of the past 10 years at the airport:

• May 15, 2022: 100

• June 11, 2021: 104

• May 6, 2020: 100.

• June 11, 2019: 100

• June 2, 2018: 100

• June 4, 2017: 101

• June 3, 2016: 103

• May 31, 2015: 100

• May 28, 2014: 100

• June 1, 2013: 101

The NWS forecast called for highs in the 90s during the rest of the week.



Tags

Load comments