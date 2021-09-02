If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound inspections in Nogales last weekend seized assault rifles, magazines, gun parts and ammunition hidden in two vehicles.
On Friday, Aug. 27, officers discovered 50-caliber and assault rifle ammunition concealed in the spare tire of a vehicle headed for Mexico.
Then on the evening of Aug. 28, officers working the outbound lanes at the DeConcini Port of Entry sent a tan 1999 Chevy S10 pickup for inspection as it tried to cross into Mexico.
According to a CBP news release, a non-intrusive imaging examination detected anomalies in the rear quarter panels on the left and right side of the truck’s bed. When officers removed the taillight assembly, they found several cellophane-wrapped packages and socks filled with loose ammunition.
“Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle, four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 bolts, four AK-47 bolt covers, four AK-47 bolt springs, six AK-47 ammunition magazines and 889 rounds of ammunition were discovered hidden throughout the vehicle,” the news release said.
“CBP conducts outbound enforcement operations to help secure our shared border with Mexico,” said Michael Humphries, CBP’s port director in Nogales. “This weapon seizure demonstrates an outstanding job by our officers and denied these weapons from transnational criminal organizations.”