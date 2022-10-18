No guns sign

Drivers head toward Mexico on a busy Friday afternoon at the Dennis Deconcini Port of Entry in Nogales, where a sign warns them of Mexico's prhibition of guns and ammunitiion.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

For the second time in a two-year period, the Mexican government is suing U.S. businesses over their alleged role in firearms trafficking – this time focusing on a slew of gun shops in Arizona.

Having suffered an initial setback in an earlier lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, the Mexican government is now suing five individual gun dealers in Arizona: Two in Tucson, two in Phoenix and one in Yuma.



Tags

Caught with guns and receipts

In another case cited by the Mexican government in its new lawsuit, a U.S. citizen in his early 20s was driving southbound through the Mariposa port on March 1, 2022 when customs officers inspected his vehicle and discovering four Glock handguns and eight magazines, according to federal court documents.

The agents also found two sales receipts: one in the man’s SUV, and another in the man’s pocket. One of handgun, according to the receipt, had been purchased at Diamondback; another was purchased at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Tucson.

Federal court records show the man was indicted – albeit not yet convicted – on one felony charge of smuggling goods from the United States, and another charge of making false statements to acquire a firearm. A complaint from U.S. District Court in Tucson also alleges that the man made 15 different firearms purchases within the state over a three-month period.

A trial is set for Dec. 6.

-Nogales International

Load comments