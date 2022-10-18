For the second time in a two-year period, the Mexican government is suing U.S. businesses over their alleged role in firearms trafficking – this time focusing on a slew of gun shops in Arizona.
Having suffered an initial setback in an earlier lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, the Mexican government is now suing five individual gun dealers in Arizona: Two in Tucson, two in Phoenix and one in Yuma.
“Arizona is a hotbed of the unlawful gun trafficking into Mexico; these defendants made it so,” the complaint said of the gun dealerships.
The civil suit, filed Oct. 10 at U.S. District Court cites nearly 100 illegal arms sales in Arizona. Three of those sales resulted in arms seizures at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales as southbound travelers attempted to illegally carry firearms into Mexico.
The three defendants involved in those sales shared similar traits: all three were U.S. citizens, young men in their 20s, and all three allegedly purchased the materials at the same Tucson gun dealership.
Tucson connection
On Jan. 23, 2019, Leonid Cornejo and Jesse Cortez-Arguelles purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition at Diamondback Shooting Sports, a Tucson gun store, according to allegations from the Mexican government.
Later that day, the pair drove through Nogales, Ariz. and attempted to carry the ammunition into Mexico. As they traveled south through the Mariposa Port of Entry, U.S. customs officers conducted an outbound inspection.
There, the officers discovered 2,030 rounds of ammunition, along with a pistol, two rifles and four firearm magazines, according to U.S. federal court documents.
Both men, U.S. citizens in their 20s, were subsequently charged, tried and convicted of smuggling goods from the United States – a felony offense.
After waiving his Miranda Rights, Cornejo told officers he’d expected to be paid $880 to smuggle the weapons and ammunition into Mexico.
Cornejo’s attorney later asserted that the 23-year-old faced a debt of $1,500 to pay for living expenses for his daughter and her mother – something the public defender said pushed Cornejo to smuggle the firearms. Cortez-Arguelles, court documents showed, played a lesser role in the smuggling attempt, providing his girlfriend’s vehicle to Cornejo as they traveled toward Mexico.
Cornejo was ultimately sentenced to 46 months in prison; Cortez-Arguelles received a 36-month sentence. Both men also received an additional three years of supervised release.
Illegal sales
While the men were charged for knowingly attempting to export firearms, the Mexican government alleges another crime – that Diamondback Shooting Sports illegally sold the ammunition to Cornejo and Cortez-Arguelles.
“Defendant Diamondback could not lawfully sell the ammunition to them,” Mexico’s complaint states, asserting that both men had past criminal convictions.
The complaint alleges that Diamondback must have sold the ammunition illegally due to the existing criminal records of Cornejo and Cortez-Arguelles. According to the complaint, Cornejo and Cortez-Arguelles both had prior felony convictions.
According to a memorandum from Cornejo’s defense attorney, the defendant was on probation for a previous felony conviction in Pima County. And Arizona court records show Cortez-Argulles pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2017.
State law prohibits residents from legally purchasing a gun if they’ve been “arrested or indicted of an offense.”
But federal court documents show that neither Cornejo, nor Cortez-Arguelles, nor Diamondback Shooting Sports, were ever charged for illegal sales.
Diamondback Shooting Sports did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking comment.
A crucial matter of law that’s likely to be raised by the suit is whether gun stores in Arizona can be held liable for the illegal activity perpetrated by people who shop there.
According to Giffords, a gun-control advocacy organization founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, no state law in Arizona specifically requires background checks – but federal law does.
“As a result, in Arizona, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly,” the Giffords Law Center states on its website.
The Hub, one of the gun stores named in the suit, also outlines mandatory background checks.
“You will need to fill out a form, and then the gun shop will run your driver’s license through an FBI system,” the store’s website states.
However, a federal law in the United States largely hinders lawsuits like the ones presented by Mexico. In 2005, Congress enacted the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. When a federal judge in Massachusetts dismissed a previous lawsuit from the Mexican government, he referenced the PLCAA as a prime reason for the dismissal.
“The PLCAA unequivocally bars lawsuits seeking to hold gun manufacturers responsible for the acts of individuals using guns for their intended purpose,” Chief U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor wrote in a memorandum late last month.
A second suit
The suit ruled on by Saylor, filed by the Mexican government in August 2021, demanded $10 billion in damages from several U.S. gun manufacturers.
Speaking to the NI in January, Mexico’s legal advisor Alejandro Celorio explained the rationale behind the litigation.
“We can’t ask that (the United States) change their laws,” Celorio said at the time. “But what we can ask ... is that the companies regulate themselves.”
On Sept. 30, Saylor dismissed the litigation. In a memorandum, however, he himself acknowledged the impacts of American-made guns on Mexican public safety.
“Unfortunately for the government of Mexico, all of its claims are either barred by federal law or fail for other reasons,” the judge wrote.
Multiple times, Saylor cited the PLCAA.
Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations said it plans to appeal the ruling.
Speaking to the NI in January, Special Agent Scott Brown of the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged the motivation behind the historic lawsuit.
“As much as we’d like Mexico to do everything they can to stem the flow of drugs,” Brown said, “I think they have a right to ask us to do everything we can to stem the flow of weapons.”