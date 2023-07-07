On June 15, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office logged a 911 call from a migrant mother.
She’d been walking through the desert with her two children, she told the dispatcher, and one of them – a 9-year-old boy – appeared to be in shock and unresponsive.
Two days later, the child was pronounced dead, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In the time that lapsed between the initial 911 call and the boy’s death, emergency responders with the Tubac Fire District attempted to treat the child, administering IVs and transporting him to Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, CBP said. The boy was then air-lifted to Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, where he was reportedly diagnosed with multi-organ failure.
Since the start of 2023, at least 53 migrant deaths have been recorded in the Southern Arizona desert, according to data compiled by non-profit Humane Borders and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Drawing from that data, the boy is the youngest person on record to die crossing the Arizona desert this year.
It comes during a relatively harsh and dry monsoon season for Santa Cruz County, and as migrants continue to contact local law enforcement from remote corners of the desert – traveling from homes ranging from Peru to China in recent weeks.
There are still many unknowns regarding the young boy who died last month: his country of origin, his name, his family’s intended destination.
Using a timeline provided by CBP – the only publicly available information regarding the boy’s death – the NI traced a small segment of his family’s journey and examined other recent distress calls from migrants trekking through Santa Cruz County.
The distance
By the time the woman called 911, she’d been traveling through the desert with her children for nearly 20 hours, according to a timeline provided by CBP. The caller’s GPS coordinates, provided by the Sheriff’s Office, placed her in the Amado area, less than a kilometer south of Arivaca Road.
In a statement, the woman reportedly told CBP agents she’d crossed into the United States on June 15, around 2:30 a.m., with her two sons and another male migrant.
It’s not clear where the family crossed through the U.S.-Mexico border, and CBP did not disclose details about the route the migrants took. Generally, however, the distance between the border and Amado stretches nearly 30 miles – meaning the family had already walked a long distance before the migrant mother dialed 911 at 9:40 p.m.
On the day of their journey – June 15 – the county was already nearing triple-digit high temperatures. The 9-year-old boy, his mother reportedly told customs agents, had no pre-existing medical conditions prior to the final days of his life, and she “believed the heat contributed to his medical complications during their walk,” CBP said.
The mother also reportedly told CBP she decided to call 911 about an hour and a half after she and her sons had run out of fluids to drink.
Receiving medical care
Just after 10 p.m., CBP said, personnel with the Tubac Fire District arrived at the scene, ultimately locating the family at 10:17 p.m. An EMT, along with a Border Patrol agent, began walking the boy toward an ambulance. Then, CBP said, a second Border Patrol agent arrived with an all-terrain vehicle, transporting the boy more quickly through the rugged area to the ambulance.
The boy arrived at the ambulance about an hour after the initial call – 10:40 p.m. – according to CBP. There, personnel administered an IV, and by 10:54 p.m., the boy had arrived at Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, CBP said.
The following afternoon, he’d been transferred to Mesa, diagnosed with multi-organ failure, and placed on life support.
In the hours that lapsed between her son’s diagnosis and his death, the migrant mother and her children underwent “administrative processing” from U.S. Border Patrol agents.
“Agents advised medical center staff (that) she and her children were no longer in USBP custody,” the statement said.
Reached Wednesday, a CBP spokesperson noted that in general, if a migrant or their family member is gravely ill or hospitalized, the Border Patrol might process the individuals and release them on their own recognizance, allowing them to await a court date or other next steps.
That evening, around 8:44 p.m. on June 17, the boy died at Banner.
It appears that no external investigation into the boy’s death will be conducted, though CBP says an internal investigation is ongoing.
“(The) Maricopa Medical Examiner’s Office advised on June 19, 2023 an autopsy would not be performed,” CBP said.
Reached Wednesday, a staff member with the Medical Examiner’s Office noted that the department generally performs autopsies on deaths that appear suspicious or unexplained, including homicides. But the boy’s death, the staff member pointed out, had already been attributed to an official diagnosis at Banner: multi-organ failure, which can come from a variety of causes, including excessive heat or hyperthermia.
Other calls
In recent weeks, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has logged a number of calls from migrants attempting to cross the Sonoran Desert. On June 22, a caller dialed 911 from an area just north of the border wall, less than 6 miles east of Nogales. The individual requested water. There was difficulty, dispatchers noted, getting a translator on the line for the caller, who told dispatchers he was from China.
On June 26, a 22-year-old woman from Peru contacted the Sheriff’s Office from a remote area east of Lochiel, according to dispatch logs. She was lost, she reportedly told dispatchers, and had water, but no food. On June 30, a caller dialed from the Patagonia Lake area to report a man from Mexico who’d been walking through the area and had gotten lost.
It’s often unclear, in the public eye, what happens to the individuals who call local law enforcement from rugged areas of the desert – whether they are found, detained, deported, or granted an appointment for political asylum.
Following the halt of a U.S. immigration policy known as Title 42, however, the Biden Administration has cracked down on granting asylum to migrants who cross the border illegally – including those who’d dialed 911 within Santa Cruz County to request assistance.