Migrant altar

A Day of the Dead altar pays tribute to deceased migrants.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

On June 15, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office logged a 911 call from a migrant mother.

She’d been walking through the desert with her two children, she told the dispatcher, and one of them – a 9-year-old boy – appeared to be in shock and unresponsive.



