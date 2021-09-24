More than 20 elementary-aged children formed two lines inside one of the common areas at the Casa de la Misericordia migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora one Tuesday morning, as they took turns practicing their pickleball skills with the help of three instructors.
A few moments later, the instructors guided the students through a series of simple warm-up exercises in preparation for the next activity that morning: hip-hop choreography.
The chaotic, high-energy scene at Casa de la Misericordia that day illustrated one of two educational activities that the migrant children have been receiving at the shelter for approximately one year now, according to shelter director Alma Angélica Macías Mejía.
The formal academic classes, based on a program from the Sonora Secretariat of Education, were implemented in September 2020. The extracurricular activities, on the other hand, are fulfilled through a collaboration between the Border Youth Tennis Exchange and Save the Children International.
“The kids see school as something more formal, more systematic, and that puts a certain pressure in their lives,” Mejía told the NI that Tuesday morning. “But when the instructors from BYTE arrive, they get so excited because it’s a lot more playful.”
Mejía explained that she was able to secure the academic classes through the state in September of last year. At the time, she said, the shelter received books and other school material such as notebooks and pencils for the kids to fulfill their coursework.
But after the state pulled its funding in December, she began working with the Fundación Del Empresariado Sonorense A.C. (FESAC), a nonprofit in Nogales, Sonora that’s dedicated to community development in the area. Through that collaboration, Mejía said, the shelter was able to continue paying the teachers to work at the shelter.
Now, the school at the shelter consists of two teachers that each take on two student groups from Monday to Friday: one teaches two classes of preschool to fourth-grade students, while the other teacher works with two classes of fifth-grade to high school students.
She added that the older students typically attend class in the mornings, while the younger kids are taught in the early afternoons.
“It’s very nice to see because many of them come from southern states of Mexico and speak Mixteco or other indigenous languages, so they learn how to speak Spanish and they become interpreters for their mothers,” Mejía said.
She said the students had recently received their report cards for the previous school cycle, some of which were mailed to families who had already moved on to live in the United States as they waited out their hearings for asylum.
And, while the academic courses offer the children an opportunity to continue their education while they pass through Nogales, Sonora, Mejía said the extracurricular classes offered by BYTE and Save the Children International also open up new perspectives for them.
Developing skills and talents
Charlie Cutler, the founder and executive director of Ambos Nogales-based BYTE, said his organization began hosting the fun activities at a few shelters in Nogales, Sonora before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area. Those activities were put on pause amid the unknowns of the pandemic and the surges in infections on both sides of the border.
By the time that BYTE began planning its return to the shelters, Save the Children had already started similar operations of its own in the area. So the two organizations, both aimed at improving the lives of children across borders, decided to team up.
About three BYTE instructors, all Nogales, Sonora residents and also sponsored through FESAC, go out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the Casa de la Misericordia, usually dedicating up to three hours each day, Cutler said. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, three instructors attend to the children at the Kino Border Initiative for more rounds of fun activities that usually amount to a combined 9 hours per week.
He added that an important component in preparing the instructors is training them with trauma-informed content.
“It’s letting (the instructors) know that you need to be very intentional about the way that you enter these relationships, that trauma is a real thing and that a lot of these kids experienced it,” Cutler said. “It’s giving them some strategies, at least the basics, on how to be a more trauma-sensitive instructor and mentor.”
On Sept. 14 at the Casa de la Misericordia, three BYTE instructors gave pickleball lessons to the younger children at the shelter, followed by a practice of hip-hop choreographies that the kids had been taught in the previous classes. A worker with Save the Children helped by trying to put more order among the kids who were more easily distracted.
Physical education instructors Juan Manuel Cornejo Medina and Diego Armando Alvarez Muñoz taught the children how to throw the ball in the air, while quickly hitting it over the net with the paddle. Nancy Jaqueline Perez Araujo took the lead in the dance portion of the class.
For Muñoz, who was undergoing his instructor training that day, it was an inspiring opportunity to be a part of the project.
“I really enjoy working with kids and visiting the shelters. I think it’s a nice experience and an opportunity to learn,” he said.
As for Araujo, who had spent the last three months working with the kids, she had already noticed the value that the classes brought to the shelter.
“It motivates me to know that we’re opening a space for them to have fun, to express themselves, to relax. It’s about building that space where they have the opportunity to develop skills they didn’t know they had,” Araujo said. “We even bring a lot of them out of their comfort zones because they start off shy, especially with dancing, and they don’t want to participate.”
That was the case with only one girl that Tuesday morning, who sat beside her mother in the corner of the room as the pair watched the rest of the kids playing pickleball and dancing.
Hilda, the girl’s mother, said her daughter had not wanted to integrate herself in either the school or extracurricular activities since the family arrived at the shelter from southern Mexico about a month prior.
“It’s like she gets scared and just starts to cry,” Hilda said, referring to the chaotic energy of the activities. “I tell her to look at the other kids to see that they’re all having fun and not crying, but she’s still scared.”
She added that although her daughter refuses to participate in any of the activities, the two still attend classes and sit on the sidelines to watch the rest of the children, with hopes that her daughter will eventually decide to join them.
“But I like what I see in the classes. The kids are learning and there’s always good communication with them,” she said, adding: “On top of that, it helps one get distracted and not be thinking about our problems.”
And, the fact that a few students refused to integrate themselves into the extracurricular activities wasn’t cause for concern for neither Araujo nor director Mejía. They both noted that some kids who had been shy at first, eventually grew the courage and self-confidence to socialize with the rest of the group.
“Some of the kids don’t know how to process everything at first,” Mejía said. “But most of them become comfortable with time.”