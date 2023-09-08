migrant cross

Volunteers from the group No More Deaths leave water in the desert for migrants in this 2018 file photo. The number of migrants who died in the desert spiked during July’s historic heat wave to the highest level for the month in more than 10 years, advocates said.

 File photo by Rebecca Spiess/Cronkite News

Migrant deaths in the Arizona desert this year spiked in July, when the remains of 42 undocumented individuals were found – the most for that month in more than a decade, advocates and medical officials said.

Heat exposure was listed as the primary cause of death for 22 of those victims, who were found during what the National Weather Service said was the hottest single month on record for Southern Arizona.



