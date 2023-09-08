Volunteers from the group No More Deaths leave water in the desert for migrants in this 2018 file photo. The number of migrants who died in the desert spiked during July’s historic heat wave to the highest level for the month in more than 10 years, advocates said.
Migrant deaths in the Arizona desert this year spiked in July, when the remains of 42 undocumented individuals were found – the most for that month in more than a decade, advocates and medical officials said.
Heat exposure was listed as the primary cause of death for 22 of those victims, who were found during what the National Weather Service said was the hottest single month on record for Southern Arizona.
“Most people have no idea how quickly one can succumb to the desert,” said Brad Jones, a spokesperson for Humane Borders, which tracks migrant deaths in Arizona.
“(U)nless you’ve been there, it’s very difficult to sort of understand just what the heat is like. And, you know, you’re carrying a single bottle of water, you’re not going to make it,” Jones said.
Dr. Greg Hess, chief medical examiner for Pima County and whose office regularly handles these cases, said migrant deaths are “directly proportional to sustained heat.”
“When it gets hot, we expect more remains to come in. And that’s exactly what happened in July,” Hess said.
The number of migrant fatalities recorded in July was the highest in 2023. The second-highest months were February and March, each with 15 deaths documented by Humane Borders.
Of the 42 migrant deaths recorded in July, five were found in Santa Cruz County, according to data by Humane Borders. The organization was able to identify three of those deceased individuals as 36-year-old Lizbeth Sanchez Ramirez; 18-year-old Josue Zapeta Pretzantzin; and 23-year-old Maria Hernandez de Bastilo. The other two bodies found in Santa Cruz County in July were unidentified.
Humane Borders, which works with families to try to locate missing migrants, also compiles data on migrant deaths based on information provided by Hess and other medical examiners in the region. For instance, Humane Borders data shows that Sanchez Ramirez and Hernandez de Bastilo – whose deaths were reported July 10 and 13, respectively – had likely died of exposure to the elements.
But despite the surge in deaths reported in July, the total number of 109 migrant fatalities this year is not on pace to set a record for the most migrant fatalities recorded in the desert in a single year. Last year, for example, there were more a total of 126 death recorded from January through July, according to data by Humane Borders.
Christian Penichet-Paul, assistant vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Forum in Washington, D.C., said multiple factors are exacerbating the problem that he calls “a very unfortunate part of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.”
“We’re dealing with more extreme heat conditions in border regions,” Penichet-Paul said. “And then we’re also dealing with policy – an absence of options that allow people to migrate to the U.S. in safer and more orderly conditions. So those two elements are coming together to really result in higher deaths than before.”
Jones said another complicating factor is the changing demographics of migrants. More are coming in search of asylum, he said, and many are coming from countries outside Latin America and may not be Spanish speakers.
“Just the very act of communicating can be difficult. And so it’s all a very lethal recipe,” he said.
Several nongovernmental organizations try to prevent deaths in the desert by leaving water tanks and conducting searches for missing migrants. But Jason De León, who is the executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project and Colibrí Center for Human Rights, said those efforts are not enough.
“I’ve done it myself. I’ve been out there, I’ve taken people to the hospital and, you know, been able to give them first aid,” De León said. “There’s still hundreds of people dying a year. And this is still, you know, a horrific problem that we don’t see really an end in sight to.”
Penichet-Paul said the risks show the desperation of those trying to make the journey.
“I think people who live in Arizona would understand that if you’re willing to walk for multiple days out in the sun and in such high temperatures, that you’re doing it for a good reason for you and for your family,” he said.