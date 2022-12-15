Tuesday afternoon, a group of 13 people walked through a gap in the border wall west of Nogales and into the United States.

The group, comprised of men, women and children ranging in age from 8 to 45, continued a few yards further north and stopped at the edge of a long cement slab that serves as a roadway though the bottom of Mariposa Canyon, where water sometimes flows north from Mexico.

Mariposa Slab

At this water crossing approximately 1.5 miles west of the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, crews building former President Trump’s border wall were stopped in January 2021 before they could complete sections of fencing with floodgates. As a result, an open gap, along with sections of fencing with open space where the floodgates should be, allows approximately 100 feet of nearly unrestricted passage between the United States and Mexico.
Mariposa Slab

The U.S. border wall snakes up out of Mariposa Canyon west of Nogales and stretches toward the Pajarito Mountains, where the barrier peters out several miles away. The Mariposa Slab area, where groups of asylum-seeking migrants have been crossing the border, is in the area at the bottom left of this photo, obscured by a hillside.
Mariposa Slab

Half-full bottles of baby food lie on the ground near the Mariposa Slab west of Nogales, where groups of asylum-seeking migrants, including families, have been turning themselves in to authorities.
Mariposa Slab

The migrants climb into a Border Patrol van under the watchful eye of an agent.
Mariposa Slab

The Border Patrol van carrying the group of 13 drives off toward Nogales.


Tags

Calls coming in

In recent days, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies helping the U.S. Border Patrol as part of a federal program called Operation Stonegarden have been encountering people at an area known as the Mariposa Slab who wanted to turn themselves in after crossing the border. Their calls to dispatch have included:

• A deputy working a Stonegarden detail called in at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 14 to say they had encountered a group of four adults and three children. The call was updated at 7:49 p.m. to say 18 people had been turned over the Border Patrol. Then at 8 p.m., the same deputy called in a new incident: They had encountered an additional 36 people at the Mariposa Slab.

• At 3:13 p.m. on Dec. 9, a sheriff’s sergeant reported 15 people crossing the border. “Five women and 10 children were referred to BP Agent Johnson at the Mariposa Slab,” the call log states.

• At 5:52 p.m. on Dec. 9, a deputy advised dispatch of 15-20 people crossing the border at the Mariposa Slab. Border Patrol responded and took custody of 20 people.

• A deputy called in at 5:16 p.m. on Dec. 8, advising of three undocumented foreign nationals crossing the border at the Mariposa Slab.

• On Dec. 7 at 3:39 p.m., a deputy reported that five undocumented foreign nationals had been apprehended at the Mariposa Slab. A follow-up call at 4:48 p.m. said 49 foreign nationals were referred to the Border Patrol.

• A deputy called in at 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 6, saying they had encountered 10-15 people “crossing the open gate at the Mariposa Slab.” A follow-up entry noted that 14 foreign nationals had been turned over to the Border Patrol.

• At 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, the same deputy who made the call listed above noted that another group that crossed through the open gate. The dispatch entry noted that the Border Patrol had taken custody of 15 people.

-Nogales International

Load comments