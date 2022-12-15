Tuesday afternoon, a group of 13 people walked through a gap in the border wall west of Nogales and into the United States.
The group, comprised of men, women and children ranging in age from 8 to 45, continued a few yards further north and stopped at the edge of a long cement slab that serves as a roadway though the bottom of Mariposa Canyon, where water sometimes flows north from Mexico.
They shivered against the cold. Those who didn’t have winter hats tightened the hoods of their sweatshirts over their heads. An 11-year-old girl dressed in pink Hello Kitty pajama bottoms kept her hands warm with mittens imprinted with the same puffy clouds, shooting stars and cat faces as her PJs. A small, equally colorful backpack bearing the words “Anywhere in the world” sat on the ground by her feet.
There, along the edge of the slab, the group stood and waited to be picked up. Not by human-smugglers, but by U.S. immigration officials, with whom they hoped to initiate a claim for asylum.
The group’s members came from the southern Mexican states of Guerrero and Chiapas, they said, where organized crime groups terrorized their communities. Asked if they themselves had faced threats, one adult member of the group, who identified himself as Armando Villarreal from Guerrero, said: “Yes, that’s why we’re here.”
For the past several years, groups of migrants have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and immediately surrendering to the Border Patrol in hopes of being granted asylum. The groups – some numbering in the hundreds, or even close to 1,500 as was the case last Sunday in El Paso – have mostly passed through openings in the wall in areas west of Santa Cruz County, near Yuma, Sasabe and Lukeville, or to the east, in New Mexico and Texas.
But during the past 10 days, dispatch reports from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office have included a number of calls from deputies reporting groups ranging from three to 49 migrants crossing the border at the so-called Mariposa Slab, approximately 1.5 miles west of the city (see a rundown of the calls at the bottom of this story). Here, crews building former President Trump’s border wall were unable to install gated sections of barrier over the water-crossing before President Biden took office in January 2021 and called off the wall-building.
As a result, an approximately 100-foot-long gap has remained in the fence, with only an easily surmountable vehicle barrier separating the United States and Mexico.
All-day hike
Members of the group that crossed through the gap on Tuesday afternoon said they had set out on foot from Nogales, Sonora, at around 5 a.m., finally arriving at the slab at approximately 3 p.m. They were poorly equipped for a 10-hour hike through rough mountain terrain. All wore sneakers, not boots, and when asked if they had brought food for their journey, 45-year-old of Lorenzo Lopez of Chiapas said, “No, we didn’t have any money for food.”
Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state, is nearly 2,000 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales. Lopez said it took him and his two sons, ages 16 and 17, nearly a month to reach Nogales, Sonora, hitching rides the whole way.
They were fleeing criminal gangs, he said.
“They compel all of us. They want us to work for them and they don’t give us anything,” he said. “They want all the money for themselves, everything. But we have to support our families. We are campesinos, we work in agriculture.”
Villarreal, one of the migrants from Guerrero, a southern Mexican state about 1,600 miles from Nogales, was traveling with his daughter – the 11-year-old girl in Hello Kitty pajamas.
“Crime is really heavy,” he said of the situation in his home state. “They take away your kids, make them work for them in what they do.”
Villarreal said he and his family had faced direct threats from the criminals.
“The truth is, I’m looking out for the well-being of my daughter. I don’t want that to happen to her,” he said, adding: “I came to see if they’ll give me asylum here.”
The U.S. State Department offered a similarly bleak assessment of the situation in Guerrero when it recommended in an Oct. 5 advisory that U.S. citizens avoid the state.
“Crime and violence are widespread. Armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero. Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers,” the advisory warns.
The State Department’s advisory for Chiapas is two steps less severe, telling travelers to exercise caution when visiting the state. “Criminal activity and violence may occur throughout the state,” it said.
Whether the migrants from Chiapas and Guerrero would be granted U.S. asylum, or released in the country in the short term to await an asylum hearing with a judge, was dubious. Title 42, a World War II-era public health measure invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020, has been used since then by U.S. officials to immediately expel asylum-seekers to their home country, denying them access to the asylum process.
And while migrants from countries like Cuba and Nicaragua have been allowed to stay and pursue asylum claims, due to the fact that it’s hard for the U.S. government to expel people to those nations, asylum-seekers from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and now, Venezuela, aren’t so lucky. The Mexican government has agreed to accept Title 42 land-border expulsions of citizens of all of those countries as part of an agreement with the United States.
However, after a federal judge ruled last month that the ongoing enforcement of Title 42 is illegal, the measure is set to be lifted Dec. 21.
Family units
With the end of Title 42 looming, some local leaders are expressing worry about a sudden influx of asylum-seekers through the local ports of entry and into the community. Still, the measure never actually stopped migrants from attempting to reach U.S. soil and make an asylum claim, though it did make land ports of entry, where officers can block access, less attractive places to try it.
Instead, groups of migrants have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in large numbers between the ports, then waiting for Border Patrol agents to come pick them up. In the Lukeville area of Pima County, for example, the Border Patrol regularly posts photos to its social media channels showing detentions of large groups that crossed the border and immediately surrendered. One recent post detailed how last Saturday, four large groups totaling 346 migrants from 12 different countries were taken into custody by agents based at the Ajo Station, which covers Lukeville.
The groups crossing at the Mariposa Slab during the past week appear to be smaller and perhaps less diverse in terms of nationality. The 13 people who crossed on Tuesday afternoon were all Mexicans, and Lt. Gerardo Castillo of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said he believed the majority of the people his deputies have turned over to the Border Patrol at the slab were from Mexico, along with some Central Americans.
“We don’t quiz them as far as their location. But I think a lot of them are from Mexico,” Castillo said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to answer a series of questions about the groups of asylum-seekers crossing west of Nogales, including their nationalities. But it’s clear that many of the migrants have come as families, and that there are children, including very young ones, in their midst.
The Tuesday afternoon group included families with children, and a sheriff’s dispatch log from Dec. 9 includes a call at 3:13 p.m. from a sergeant who saw 15 people crossing the border. “Five women and 10 children were referred to BP Agent Johnson at the Mariposa Slab,” the entry says.
What’s more, the ground around the slab is littered with discarded diapers, children’s shoes and clothes, and jars of baby food.
CBP also declined to confirm whether the groups crossing west of Nogales were a new phenomenon, or an ongoing situation that has just recently showed up in sheriff’s dispatch reports. However, physical evidence points to the groups being a recent development; there was much more migrant-related trash at the site on Tuesday than the last time the NI was at the Mariposa Slab in September.
But if it’s a new phenomenon, why is it happening? Who decided it was a good place for groups to start crossing?
“I don’t want to speculate what the migrants think, or the coyotes,” said Castillo, the sheriff’s spokesman, using a term for migrant smugglers.
The asylum-seekers who crossed on Tuesday weren’t giving anything away, either. Asked how they knew the way from Nogales, Sonora to the gap in the fence, and if anyone had pointed or led them in that direction, Lopez, the father of two from Chiapas said, “Puro rumbo, puro rumbo,” basically translated as, “just following the way.”
“We came by the way. Nobody brought us. It was by ourselves that we came,” he said.
In custody
Once the group of 13 reached U.S. soil on Tuesday afternoon, they seemed confused about what to do next. There was no visible law enforcement presence nearby; the only noticeable activity was a pair of young men tearing around the nearby border access roads on a RZR utility vehicle.
When this reporter pulled up after having gone to the site to investigate the reports of group crossings, the migrants said they wanted to turn themselves in, but weren’t sure how. So the reporter called the Sheriff’s Office, which transferred the call to the Border Patrol’s Nogales Station.
As the migrants waited for the Border Patrol to arrive, they wondered what would happen to them next. Where would they be taken? When would they have the chance to make their asylum request? Would they be released in the United States after that?
In a statement provided to the NI this week in response to questions about the processing of asylum-seekers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that “CBP screens and vets all migrants encountered at the border against multiple public safety databases, and any migrants who may pose a threat to national security or public safety are detained.”
The statement noted that migrants who are provisionally released “must provide an address and have strict immigration reporting requirements,” though it didn’t say which migrants might be released, and which might be immediately expelled.
Approximately 10 minutes after the call to the Border Patrol, an agent pulled up in a 15-passenger van. He asked the migrants where they were from and if they had legal documentation to be in the United States, and confirmed that they wanted to request asylum.
It was all very casual: no pat-downs, no handcuffing. When another agent arrived on an ATV, the agent driving the van told him he was fine and didn’t need assistance.
After the migrants piled into the van with their backpacks and suitcases, the agent reminded them to fasten their seatbelts. He shut the side doors, got into the front seat and drove off.
After a short but bumpy drive along a dirt road, the van reached the intersection with State Route 189, also known as Mariposa Road. But instead of turning left toward the Border Patrol Station, it went right, toward the Mariposa Port of Entry. It quickly turned right again onto Freeport Drive, an industrial area neighboring the port to the west. It wasn’t clear where the agent was going.
“Migrants encountered by the Border Patrol are not being processed at the Mariposa or DeConcini (ports of entry),” a Border Patrol spokesman said in response to a question about the van’s route, adding that he had “no explanation as to why the van may have taken that route. The agents might simply have been going to pick up other migrants.”