The migrant, who identified himself as Alfonso, a 40-year-old Mexican national, said he paid human smugglers $6,500 to help him cross illegally into the United States and get to Sacramento, Calif., where he expected to find work in construction.
But by the time he finally climbed over a fence and onto U.S. soil in the wilderness west of Nogales last weekend, Alfonso said, he was alone, lost and fleeing for his life after being shot in the arm during an ambush by gunmen in Mexico.
With no phone, food or water, and a floral-patterned fabric wrapped around the gaping wound on his left forearm, he wandered through rocky canyons and steep mountainsides covered with oak woodlands and scrub-grasslands for a day and a night until he heard, and then saw, heavy machinery digging away in the distance.
He headed for the worksite, where a contractor hired by the U.S. government was tearing up a remote mountainside in the Coronado National Forest in preparation for the construction of a 30-foot border wall.
Before reaching the site, however, Alfonso spotted this reporter, who had begun hiking up a hillside to take photos of the construction project. He waved his uninjured arm to signal for help.
“¿Hablas español?” he asked. “Can you please call La Migra? I want to turn myself in.”
It was approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, approximately 24 hours after he had been shot.
As he waited in the shade on the side of a Forest Service road for the authorities to arrive, Alfonso recounted the journey that brought him to that point.
It had been his first attempt at crossing the border, he said.
“But now, I don’t want…” he said, trailing off. “Truth is, it’s very dangerous.”
Armed men
Two weeks prior, Alfonso said, he left the city of Mexicali on the California border and traveled nearly 400 miles east to Nogales, Sonora, as part of a group of four migrants.
Asked why he didn’t cross the border in Mexicali, which offers a more direct route to Sacramento, he said he didn’t know.
“It’s their job,” he said of the smugglers he hired to get him to the United States. “I don’t know why they move us here or there. I thought we were going to cross through Mexicali.”
Instead, he and his traveling companions were put up at a house in Nogales, Sonora. On the night of Tuesday, Oct. 6, they were taken by truck to the outskirts of the city, where they joined a group of 28 people, all men, and started walking into the mountains, carrying food and other supplies. Two members of the group were guides and another two were the guides’ assistants, Alfonso said.
They walked for three days until they reached an encampment operated by the smuggling organization. It had a heavy vibe.
“I saw armed men, which I didn’t like,” he said. “I thought, ‘If we’re just going to cross, why are there so many armed men?’ But that’s the way it was.”
At first, Alfonso said, he counted nine armed men. But each day, more arrived at the encampment. He estimated as many as 40 at one point.
Finally, after several days passed, a guide told the migrants that they were scrapping their plans to cross. There were just too many groups roaming the area – groups of rival smugglers, groups of soldiers – to make it safely through.
“Let’s pray and let’s go,” the guide said. “Let’s go to Nogales and see if we can do it another day. You can rest up, eat and everything.”
And so Alfonso set out for Nogales, Sonora as part of a group of approximately 13 people, all unarmed.
As they were walking at around midday Saturday, he said, a truck pulled up and three armed men jumped out, guns blazing. Alfonso said they were firing automatic or semi-automatic rifles and “giving shouts of satisfaction because they were killing people.”
He didn’t know for sure if other people in his group were shot and/or killed. “God willing they are OK. But, I don’t know,” he said.
If there were other casualties, they weren’t reported in the Sonoran media. And Sgt. Santiago Gonzales of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, which initially responded to the 911 call about Alfonso, said his department did not immediately receive any confirmation of the ambush when they notified the Mexican Consulate and law enforcement partners in Mexico.
“All contacts were unaware of the incident and indicated they would follow up on the report and attempt to gather further details,” Gonzales wrote in an email.
Amid the gunfire, Alfonso said, he ran toward a small hill, but then he saw two more “pistoleros” on the hill, firing. So he got down on the ground. At some point, he was hit in the left forearm with a bullet, which tore away a chunk of flesh but missed the bone.
He estimated that the gunfire lasted 20 minutes, and when it finally ended, he didn’t see anyone else around.
“I was thinking, ‘Onward, onward to reach the American side,’” he said. “I thought, ‘I’ll be safer over there.’”
“Bajadores,” or “rip crews” – thugs who rob, assault and sometimes kidnap undocumented migrants for ransom – have long plagued the wildlands along the Arizona-Sonora border. But Eduardo Hurtado, the assistant special agent in charge of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Sells, Ariz., said the incident described to the NI by Alfonso sounded like something else.
“There are several transnational criminal organizations that are operating in Mexico just south of the border, and they’re constantly fighting for the most popular smuggling routes and corridors that have proven successful in the past years,” he said.
And these organizations know that certain types of activity along those coveted routes could be problematic.
Hurtado, who wasn’t directly aware of the ambush described by Alfonso, said one possible explanation is that the assailants were associated with a drug-smuggling organization. Drug organizations, he said, understand that the presence of illegal immigrants moving through those corridors can attract the attention of U.S. or Mexican law enforcement, which is bad for business.
“So a lot of the time, what they’ll do is they’ll take care of the problem,” he said.
“I would think that a stern threatening or intimidation to them would suffice and move the illegal immigrants out of the way. But yeah, that is certainly extreme what you’re telling us,” he said, adding: “We’ve heard of it happening and certainly we know that it happens.”
Treated, released and repatriated
Pulling himself together after the shooting, Alfonso said, he found some water to wash his wound and stripped off a shirt that had been covered in blood. Then he began walking north, at some point crossing into the United States.
“I went over like four fences, but I don’t know which fence was (the border),” he said. The U.S.-Mexico border in that area is defined by a three-strand, barbed-wire fence.
When it got dark, he found the highest ground he could and slept for about four hours after shooing away some javelinas he feared had been attracted by the smell of blood. When the moon came up, he started walking again.
He eventually came across a forest road and a culvert underneath, which contained water, and filled an empty bottle of Electrolit hydration drink that he found on the ground.
“Let’s hope it’s clean,” he said of the culvert water he had been drinking.
A few more steps up the road toward the construction site, he saw the reporter, who called 911.
As they waited for a sheriff’s deputy and an ambulance to arrive, a member of the security team hired to guard the worksite pulled up in a Jeep.
The man, a trained paramedic, had been advised of the 911 call and responded to help. He put a tourniquet on Alfonso’s arm, telling him, “This is going to hurt,” as he tightened its grip. Then he put a clean bandage on the still-gaping gunshot wound, which was beginning to scab around the edges with crusted blood and dirt.
The deputy arrived not long after, followed by a Rio Rico Fire District ambulance and a Border Patrol unit.
According to government officials with knowledge of the case, Afonso was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, and from there flown to a hospital in Tucson, where he was treated and released into Border Patrol custody. On Monday evening, he was repatriated to Mexico through Nogales.