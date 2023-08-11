Twelve migrant deaths have been recorded so far in Santa Cruz County this year, according to data maintained by non-profit Humane Borders and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.
And as a relatively dry summer continues, abundant with excessive heat warnings, local data shows that several 911 calls from migrants have come from the same area.
On June 22, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office logged a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety: A migrant was contacting law enforcement from a rugged area northwest of Tubac.
The man spoke Spanish, according to 911 dispatch logs. Trying to pinpoint the man’s location, DPS estimated he could be located near the Red Spring Trailhead – a remote area for hiking and off-road vehicles.
After receiving the call, the Sheriff’s Office located four people near the Amado area, alive and in a vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo.
Three weeks later, a woman from the southern Mexican state of Guerrero dialed 911 from a mountainous stretch of desert. According to GPS coordinates included in the dispatch report, the woman was situated half a mile south of where the previous call had been located.
Between late May and mid-July, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office logged at least five 911 calls from the same area: a relatively unpopulated, undeveloped swatch of land several miles west of Interstate 19 between Tubac and Amado. Notably, the area sits directly west of the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint along the interstate, though separated from the main thoroughfare by miles of mountainous terrain.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo pointed to the region as a frequently traveled path for migrants.
“It’s a trafficked area. It’s a well-known area,” Castillo explained.
The frequented area where migrants call 911, Castillo estimated, generally stretches from Exit 34 – the start of Tubac – to as far north as Exit 42 or even Exit 48, where Arivaca Road stretches horizontally across the county.
And the calls often come from isolated areas, far from any paved roads, according to dispatch logs. What’s more, the GPS coordinates often place migrants more than 20 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, indicating an extreme and dangerous trek.
There are no nearby homes or buildings in the area, Castillo added, and satellite data from Google Maps shows a range of high elevations, up to 4,600 feet above sea level.
“It’s not very friendly …. We usually go there and recover either migrants or lost hikers, et cetera. That’s the only time that we end up there,” he said.
Of the 12 migrant deaths recorded in the county this year, two of those deaths were documented in the general vicinity northwest of Tubac: The first was an unidentified male whose skeletal remains were recovered west of the Red Spring Trailhead on July 13. The second was an 18-year-old man, recovered about 1,000 meters away on the same day. Both causes of death were deemed undetermined by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, due to the bodies’ state of deterioration.
And another migrant – a 9-year-old boy – died from multi-organ failure after trekking through the same general area between Tubac and Amado, according to dispatch logs and data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
When migrants call the Sheriff’s Office from that area, Castillo told the NI, they’re usually attempting to surrender.
“They’re either trying to turn themselves in or they’re trying to ask for help,” he said.
Tracing locations
While it’s not entirely clear when the area between West Tubac and Amado became a path for migrants, data from the Sheriff’s Office shows people have passed through the same area before this summer – and they’ve called for help.
On May 20, 2022, a caller dialed 911 to report he was lost with a group of seven people, all wearing camouflage clothing; dispatch officers plotted his call to the area west of Tubac. Nine days later, the Sheriff’s Office logged another call: A person was lost about three-and-a-half miles south of the previous caller.
Those calls have continued this year: On May 22, a man from Mexico told a dispatcher he wasn’t injured, but had been lost for two days and was traveling without water. His GPS coordinates placed him one mile away from one of the 911 calls the year before.
The Sheriff’s Office located the man alive, Castillo said.
Not all calls from the area, Castillo pointed out, are migrants. Earlier this year, on June 17, a woman reported her husband, son and daughter had been hiking south of the area – closer to Tumacacori, about four miles west from the interstate – when they’d gotten lost.
And less than a month later, a caller said she was out in the area, looking for a missing person, when she found a dead body, according to a dispatch report logged July 13 around 1:30 p.m. Three hours later, a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office documented “additional human remains,” found less than a mile away from where the previous caller had discovered a body.
‘A lot to be done’
By the time the woman from Guerrero dialed 911 northwest of Tubac on July 6, she’d already been traveling with other migrants for the past seven days.
The group of five, she told dispatchers, had already run out of food and water. Their knees were sore, she added, and her phone battery was down to 6 percent.
The coordinates from the woman’s phone placed her more than four miles west of Interstate 19, shrouded in a region of hills and washes, dotted with occasional water tanks for cattle, according to satellite images maintained by Google Maps.
After receiving the call, Sheriff’s deputies searched through the area and found one woman alive. Then, Castillo said, she led them to a second migrant, who was already deceased.
Even after the Sheriff’s Office tracks a caller’s GPS coordinates, finding a migrant’s exact location can still be a challenge, Castillo told the NI. Sometimes, the cell phone will only provide the coordinates of a nearby cell tower – rather than the individual’s location.
If a location can’t be traced, “We provide security checks,” Castillo said. “But most of the time we’re unsuccessful.”
Still, he pointed out, dispatchers are trained to try a number of methods in locating the person: asking callers to turn their phones off and on again, or using applications like WhatsApp to trace a live location.
“There’s a lot to be done,” he added.