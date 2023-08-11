migrant deaths

A Humane Borders map marks the deaths in and around the Tubac area so far in 2023.

 Map by Humane Borders

Twelve migrant deaths have been recorded so far in Santa Cruz County this year, according to data maintained by non-profit Humane Borders and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.

And as a relatively dry summer continues, abundant with excessive heat warnings, local data shows that several 911 calls from migrants have come from the same area.



