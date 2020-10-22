Dozens of migrant families marched through Nogales, Sonora and congregated by the U.S.-Mexico border fence to protest the Trump Administration’s restrictions on asylum on Wednesday morning. Many carried signs in Spanish and English. “Open the border to unite families,” one read.
Children read testimonies about how they’d ended up in the border city, where many have been waiting for months, with asylum-claim processing on hold.
A girl named Monserrath took the mic and told the story of her family’s journey from the Mexican state of Guerrero, which they left after receiving threats, to Nogales, Sonora, where they arrived last November.
Anyeli said her mother brought her family to Nogales due to the pervasive violence against women in their home country of Honduras.
“I ask political leaders to give me an opportunity to (have) a life of peace and opportunity,” she said.
The march was organized by the Kino Border Initiative, a Jesuit organization that provides services to migrants and deportees in Nogales, Sonora, in coordination with other groups under the hashtag #SaveAsylum.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States earlier this year, the Trump Administration has effectively halted the processing of existing asylum claims and stopped migrants from opening new claims, citing health concerns. And they’ve implemented a policy that allows Border Patrol agents to swiftly send undocumented migrants caught in the country back to Mexico without initiating an asylum claim.
Advocates say the moves place an unfair burden on migrants who’ve fled dangerous situations at home and have been waiting for months to make their case in front of an immigration judge.