As a 17-year-old boy from the Mexican state of Guerrero walked down Calle Internacional Monday afternoon, he described his life in Nogales, Sonora in two words: very complicated.
Wrapped in an oversized orange traffic vest, he trekked along the south side of the border fence among hundreds of other migrants, who waved signs, shook pebble-filled bottles, and chanted as they marched to the Plaza de las Golondrinas near the DeConcini Port of Entry.
During Monday’s protest, demonstrators called for more adequate healthcare in Nogales, Sonora and humane treatment from immigration officers. They also protested the continuance of Title 42, a federal policy that directs U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel individuals who attempt to enter the country without legal documentation.
That includes migrants and asylum seekers – people like Daniel, a man who fled Guerrero with his wife and children last year.
“We were threatened by evil people, who asked for a large quantity of money in exchange for permitting us to keep working and living in our home,” he said.
The family arrived in Nogales over a year ago, said Daniel, who gave only his first name. Since then, they’ve been waiting.
Being turned back at the Nogales port, Daniel said, has proven difficult. After coming from southern Mexico, he said he’d encountered discrimination in Nogales, Sonora – particularly when looking for a job to make ends meet.
“They wouldn’t give me work,” he said. “For the simple reason that I’m not from here.”
A recurring demand
Monday’s demonstration in downtown Nogales, Sonora was a somewhat familiar image: months before, in March, migrant organizers had taken to the streets, walked to the same plaza, and protested the same federal policy.
But in those past six months, Title 42 has remained firmly in place.
The Trump administration enacted Title 42 in March 2020, lauding it as a public health measure that would prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, public health officials and human rights advocates have decried the policy.
But this past April, several attorneys general – including Mark Brnovich of Arizona – sued the Biden administration to keep the practice in place. The following month, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled in favor of Title 42.
Despite the continuing policy, tens of thousands of migrants continue to turn up each month in the Tucson Sector, according to federal data from Customs and Border Protection.
The Kino Border Initiative, a migrant aid and advocacy center in Nogales, Sonora is observing that demand, according to communications director Gia Del Pino. She estimated that KBI currently serves between 200 and 300 meals a day at its Migrant Outreach Center.
The majority showing up come from Mexico – more specifically, Del Pino added, from the states of Guerrero and Michoacán.
CBP data estimates that in August alone, agents apprehended nearly 18,500 migrants in the Tucson Sector – a region that stretches from the New Mexico state line to the Yuma county line. Agents enforced Title 42 for 12,900 of those migrants, according to the public records.
CBP did not respond to an inquiry concerning Title 42 practices.
Accessing resources
Anabella, who gave her first name only, spoke highly of her home in southern Mexico on Monday: Fresh air. Mountains. Rivers. A good job for her husband.
“But it’s not a safe place for him, for us,” she added.
They left and arrived in Nogales, Sonora two months ago. Then, the unexpected hit them: Anabella’s 2-year-old daughter fell down the stairs and suffered a concussion.
Trying to find adequate care in the city, she said, was difficult. The family, Anabella said, was bounced from clinic to clinic for days, while her daughter suffered prolonged unconsciousness, vomited, and bled from the nose.
Over the next week, she said, her daughter’s health improved.
“But I want you to realize,” she added, “we all have the right to receive medical attention.”
Medical conditions can vary for migrants. Speaking to this reporter in passing during Monday’s protest, one volunteer nurse at KBI described issues ranging from a simple cold or cough, to injured feet brought about by the migration journey.
A handful of volunteers provide medical care at KBI, and the organization is looking for a general practitioner who can work full time. But, Del Pino said, when seeking appointments in the city, patients are sometimes turned away due to overcrowding. Or, she said, they’re rescheduled unexpectedly. That experience, Del Pino added, isn’t necessarily exclusive to migrants living in Nogales, Sonora.
“We are aware that sometimes these are the same conditions that Nogalenses face trying to access local healthcare,” Del Pino said. “Essentially, we are seeking a healthcare system that ensures adequate healthcare for all.”