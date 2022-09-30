Girl wall

A girl observes the border wall during a migrants rights’ protest in Nogales, Sonora on Sept. 26.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

As a 17-year-old boy from the Mexican state of Guerrero walked down Calle Internacional Monday afternoon, he described his life in Nogales, Sonora in two words: very complicated.

Wrapped in an oversized orange traffic vest, he trekked along the south side of the border fence among hundreds of other migrants, who waved signs, shook pebble-filled bottles, and chanted as they marched to the Plaza de las Golondrinas near the DeConcini Port of Entry.

Migrants shook bottles, chanted and marched along the border wall in Nogales, Sonora to protest Title 42 and demand adequate treatment from immigation officials.
A boy rests during a migrant rights’ protest in Fundo Legal, Nogales, Sonora.
A protest sign reads “we demand our right to protection” during a migrants’ rights protest held on Sept. 26.
Migrants and demonstrators gather in the Plaza de las Golondrinas in Nogales, Sonora to demand adequate treatment from immigration officials, along with accessible healthcare and an end to Title 42.


