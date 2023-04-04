Some of the 14 undocumented migrants found piled atop one another into the back of a mid-sized SUV last month in Rio Rico described how the driver and his accomplice berated and insulted the passengers as they packed them into the back of the five-passenger vehicle.
The witnesses also said the smugglers kicked at the migrants in order to get the back door of the SUV closed, then took off at a high rate of speed that frightened some members of the group.
The paraphrased testimonials from four of the 14 migrants were included in a federal criminal complaint filed against the front-seat passenger: Francisco Corral Hernandez, a Mexican citizen born in 1996. Corral has already pleaded guilty to his role in the smuggling attempt and is set to be sentenced June 13 at U.S. District Court in Tucson.
The driver, a 17-year-old who is identified in Corral’s case file only by his initials, was also arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been formally charged, and if so, whether he had been charged as an adult or juvenile.
The bust happened in the early afternoon of March 8, when Border Patrol agents reportedly saw a blue 2004 KIA Sorrento traveling west on Ruby Road. Approximately 15 minutes later, the agents saw the same vehicle headed east at a high rate of speed. What’s more, the KIA appeared to be riding lower than when they first spotted it, according to the criminal complaint filed against Corral.
The agents began to follow the SUV and saw that there were multiple people inside. The driver made several turns while continuing to drive above the speed limit, the complaint says, and then attempted a U-turn.
“Moments later, the vehicle stopped, and the driver and front-seat passenger ran from the vehicle,” the complaint says.
The driver was immediately apprehended and Corral, the passenger, was found hiding under a tree approximately 50 yards away. Inside the stopped SUV, the agents discovered the 14 migrants.
All 16 detainees – the migrants, the driver and Corral – were determined to be in the country illegally.
Shortly after the bust, Border Patrol Sector Chief John Modlin posted photos to his Twitter account showing the blue KIA with its doors open, the migrants dressed in camouflage and piled atop each other.
Rough treatment
One of the migrants reportedly said she was a citizen of Mexico who had crossed into the United States with a group of approximately 40 people. The group walked for about five hours until they reached a designated pick-up point, she said.
A four-door SUV arrived, and the driver and passenger got out and began arranging 14 members of the group in the back, according to the migrant’s paraphrased account.
Another witness, a Mexican citizen who said he had already paid $3,500 of his total $10,500 fee to be smuggled into the United States, said that when the driver and passenger of the SUV got out of the vehicle, they told the group: “Make yourselves fit; fat people on bottom and skinny people on top.”
According to the complaint, this witness said the two smugglers “were yelling bad words and were kicking the door shut.” Yet another witness, also a Mexican migrant, said the driver and passenger were kicking people in order to get the back door closed.
A fourth migrant, also from Mexico, said one member of the group didn’t get into the SUV the way the smugglers wanted, so the front-seat passenger, now known to be Corral, struck the person multiple times. The migrant also said Corral had kicked people in order to get the door shut.
Once the door was closed, “the vehicle was driven at a high rate of speed and (the fourth migrant) was afraid because no one was wearing a seat belt,” the complaint says.
One witness said the driver was on the phone as they were moving, and someone was saying that they were being followed by the police. Once the SUV stopped, the driver reportedly told the migrants to get out and run.
On March 27, less than three weeks after his arrest, Corral pleaded guilty to a human smuggling charge. As part of his agreement, he admitted to being the passenger in the Sorrento.
“I told the large group of people to get into the vehicle to the point that they had to be pushed in to get the door closed,” the factual basis of the plea deal reads. “I acknowledge that loading 14 unrestrained persons into a small vehicle recklessly created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury.”
Corral admitted that he knew the people in the vehicle were undocumented, and that he expected to be paid for his role in the smuggling attempt.
According to the original criminal complaint, Corral waived his Miranda rights following his arrest and told investigators that he had crossed illegally into the United States approximately one week earlier. He said he met up with his co-conspirator – the 17-year-old driver – who took him to a white house where the teen was staying.
“Corral stated his friend, the driver of the Sorrento, asked him to help him so he went to help him pick him up,” the complaint says.
According to his plea agreement, Corral faces a prison term ranging from 12 to 41 months, depending on his previous criminal history, when he’s sentenced in June.