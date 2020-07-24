What’s your opinion of how the board of supervisors has responded to the COVID-19 crisis in Santa Cruz County?
“The public servants in the county, especially the board of supervisors, haven’t been doing what they’re supposed to do,” Melendez said. “They haven’t helped the commerce here, they haven’t had any conferences with the people, they really don’t seem to be caring a lot about the situation.
“They could be doing lots more things, like getting face masks to the population,” or raising pubic awareness, he said.
Melendez also criticized the board for waiting to follow the lead of the state in responding to the coronavirus.
“They should have taken the responsibility of taking care of the situation locally because there’s a lot of necessity here in our community,” he said.
If you are elected, what ideas do you have going forward to help the county, and specifically District 1, deal with the pandemic and its secondary effects?
“The economy, since the last recession in 2008, has gone from bad to worse. And here, we need to promote commerce more, we need to start opening the borders,” he said, adding that the county and city should work together to better develop tourism.
“Start beautifying the city, start making it more attractive so people can come and visit, because the way we are right now with so many businesses closing, it looks like a ghost town,” Melendez said. “I’ve been in commerce for 40 years and I’m part of that recession.”
You mentioned the border… Is there anything the county can do to affect the situation at the border?
“Well, since all of the border is federal, really the county supervisors or the city, they don’t have a lot to do (with policy), but they could talk to the representatives from the state level to try to help the economy here,” he said. “In this town or in this county, we do need the commerce that comes from the tourists from (Mexico) and it’s very important for people to cross into the United States.”
“We need to talk with the representatives at the state level so that they can talk in the federal,” he said.
You’ve touched on working with the city. What are some other projects that the county and City of Nogales could collaborate on for the betterment of people in District 1?
“We can start doing a program to help the elderly and the more needy people in painting their houses, making it more attractive to the eye, start bringing in more tourism and looking at all our different cultures here,” he said.
What ideas do you have for improving transparency at the county government?
“At the county, there isn’t a department of social communication, so the media or the county residents don’t know what the county is doing and they don’t tend to disagree,” he said. “But if we don’t have that communication at the county with the citizens or the residents in the county, we really don’t know what their necessities are. So we need to start focusing on communicating with the citizens on what the county does.
“Most of the people that I’ve talked to, they don’t even know what a supervisor does,” he added.
You’ve run for office before – mayor in 2018, District 1 supervisor in 2016, city council in 2014, District 2 supervisor in 2012 – yet you’ve never come close to winning. Why do you think you have trouble catching on with voters, and what do you need to do differently to get a better result?
“As you say, I’ve been trying to be a public servant because I am a concerned citizen. Here in our county and in the city, nothing happens that really motivates the people here to stay here and create a new way of life. We don’t even have a university here, we don’t have a theater, we don’t have good parks…
“We do have lots of vineyards, but they haven’t been promoted, or other things of interest, for tourists who come from the north or the south. So we need to start promoting all the good things of our county,” he said.
But what do you need to do promote yourself as a candidate in order to get elected to office? Do you have ideas for things you could do differently this time to maybe get your message out better, or are there any new strategies you’re going to try this time?
"Here in Nogales and in the county, there’s a lot of nepotism and a lot of corruption – that’s been the problem,” Melendez said. “Since I don’t see the way that our local politicians see as the way of administrating here, that’s probably part of the problem. They don’t want me inside because I won’t do what they’ve been doing. And apparently, they haven’t been doing the correct things because if they did, we could see it. But we’ve been seeing bad things and we’re going from bad to worse.”
You’re running as a Republican. Do you think there’s anything about your party affiliation that should appeal to voters?
I used to be a Democrat, but I changed five or six years ago because of my family values, because I’m pro-life, I’m against abortion, and I want to do what God means for people to do, the correct way,” he said.
“Here in Santa Cruz County, people confuse democracy with Democrats, and that’s the problem.”
Is there anything we haven’t talked about that you’d like readers to know about you or your candidacy?
“I’m a local resident and a U.S. citizen that is concerned with all the things that have been happening here in our county – especially not getting the Supervisor District 1 together with the mayor and the aldermen and doing things for our community here,” Melendez said.
“There’s lots to be done, and we need to start doing things a lot quicker, because here in the United States, everything is done by the hour. So you don’t have to wait three or four months to get a permit and things like that,” he said.
“We need to be looking at things that involve the well-being of citizens in the county. We also need to be looking at the well-being of contractors, we need to start working with FEMA (on floodplain insurance), we need to do lots of things – and also a university for the kids that are going on in school.”