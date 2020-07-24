Mike Melendez

Age: 57

Residence: 491 N. Grand Ave., Nogales

Education/military: Studied business administration in Nogales, Sonora.

Recent employment: Owner of Bazar de Mexico

Community organizations/activities: South Rotary Club of Nogales, Sonora; former member of the Lions Club International of Nogales, Ariz.

Learn more: www.facebook.com/mike.melendez.5836

Note: Melendez did not submit a questionnaire or photo by press time, so we’ve recycled/updated his photo and info from his 2018 run for mayor.